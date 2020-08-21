Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple asks judge to reject 'Fortnite' maker's bid to be kept in App Store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 03:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York

Apple Inc on Friday asked a federal judge in California to deny a request by "Fortnite" maker Epic Games to be kept in the iPhone maker's App Store as a dispute between the two over Apple's in-app payment rules plays out.

In a filing before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, Apple called the removal of "Fortnite" from the App Store earlier this month a "self-inflicted wound" that resulted from Epic knowingly violating Apple's policies.

The company argued that Rogers should not grant Epic's request for an emergency order to restore the game to the App Store.

Apple removed the popular game after Epic rolled out its own method of making purchases within the game, which Apple said violated its App Store rules. Those rules require games and other apps to use Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of between 15% and 30%.

Epic sued Apple over the removal, claiming the iPhone maker's App Store rules violate antitrust laws.

Epic asked another federal judge to issue an order blocking Apple's removal of "Fortnite" from the store, saying that the move - along with Apple's threat to terminate the company's developer account - would cause irreparable harm to Epic and should be put on hold while the case plays out. 

Epic said the termination of its developer account could also hamper its ability to offer a product called Unreal Engine, a software tool for computer graphics that hundreds of other games and other apps use to power their offerings.

"Epic knew full well that, in circumventing Apple's processes and breaching its contracts, it was putting its entire relationship with Apple -- including its Unreal Engine and other projects -- at serious risk," Apple wrote in its filing. "Epic made the calculated decision to breach anyway, and then run to this Court to argue that its customers were being damaged."

By Stephen Nellis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
03:00pApple alleges epic ceo sweeney sent 2 a.m. email informing apple that epic wo..
RE
03:00pApple alleges that epic games ceo tim sweeney wrote to apple asking for 'side..
RE
03:00pApple inc alleges that epic games wanted to create 'epic games store' within ..
RE
03:00pApple says it rejected epic request for exemption to app store rules for epic..
RE
03:00pApple inc asks judge to deny 'fortnite' maker's request to be kept in app sto..
RE
02:34pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nasdaq hits record after upbeat U.S. business surve..
RE
10:37aFacebook pushes for data portability legislation ahead of FTC hearing
RE
10:21aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Reprieve for Lyft and Uber, new developments in the vacc..
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:39aTODAY ON WALL STREET: New PMI and job data affect indices
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 938 M - -
Net cash 2020 75 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,6x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 2 023 B 2 023 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,13x
EV / Sales 2021 6,40x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 426,74 $
Last Close Price 473,10 $
Spread / Highest target 8,86%
Spread / Average Target -9,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.57.61%2 022 802
XIAOMI CORPORATION68.46%56 505
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD46.53%22 196
MEITU, INC.-5.49%851
DIGIA OYJ47.37%186
DORO AB (PUBL)-13.66%119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group