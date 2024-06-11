Apple: at record high after Apple Intelligence presentation

On Tuesday, Apple's share price was well positioned on the New York Stock Exchange, following the presentation of the company's AI strategy, which was well received by analysts.



After losing 1.9% yesterday, Apple's shares jumped more than 5% today, posting by far the biggest rise on the Dow Jones and reaching new all-time highs.



At its WWDC conference on Monday, Apple unveiled the concept of 'Apple Intelligence', its personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad and Mac, designed to combine powerful generative models with more personal context to deliver 'useful and relevant' intelligence.



'We're excited to open a new chapter of Apple innovation', said Tim Cook, Apple's chief executive.



'Apple Intelligence will transform what users can do with our products, and what our products can do for our users', he added.



It was a historic day for Apple, and Cook and his teams did not disappoint, from our point of view", reacted analysts at Wedbush Securities.



According to the brokerage firm, Wall Street is not currently placing any value on the AI monetization strategy envisaged by the group.



According to HSBC, this is nevertheless the "right strategy" to protect the installed base of devices and best prepare for the launch of the next iPhone, scheduled for September.



The broker believes that Apple has yet to prove its ability to return to growth, particularly in services, and to sell the Vision Pro device internationally.



HSBC is also concerned about the costs associated with the launch of a free offer linked to ChatGPT, which will be offered in its tools to generate text or images.



For BofA, all these functionalities pave the way for the emergence of a new category of cell phones, the 'IntelliPhones'.



