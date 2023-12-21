Dec 21 (Reuters) - Apple customer service teams were informed in a company memo this week that it will no longer replace out-of-warranty models going back to Apple Watch Series 6, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The iPhone maker is in the midst of a patent dispute related to a technology used in newer models of its watch.

Apple said on Monday it would pause sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the U.S. from this week, in relation to the patent dispute over the technology that enables the blood oxygen feature on the devices.

If a customer has a broken screen, for instance, they won't be able to get the issue fixed by Apple, Bloomberg News said, adding that the company will still offer help that can be done via software, such as reinstalling the operating system.

Company representatives were told to inform affected customers that they will be contacted when hardware replacements are allowed again, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru)