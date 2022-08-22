Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:00 2022-08-22 am EDT
168.88 USD   -1.54%
09:59aApple expands self-repair support to MacBooks
RE
09:57aAPPLE INC : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
09:36aAPPLE : celebrates America's parks
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : celebrates America's parks

08/22/2022 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UPDATEAugust 22, 2022
Apple celebrates America's parks
Through August 28, Apple is donating $10 to the National Park Foundation for every Apple Pay purchase on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the US
Joshua Tree National Park in California tells the rich history of the Serrano, the Chemehuevi, and the Cahuilla people who, like many Indigenous communities past and present, stewarded the land for centuries. Photo by Eric Kruszewski (@erickruszewski). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Celebrating 106 years of the US National Park Service, Apple today introduced more ways to learn about and support America's parks. These offerings include a $10 donation the company will make to the National Park Foundation for every Apple Pay purchase made with Apple through August 28,1 along with special content and collections on Apple Maps, Apple Podcasts, and more.
"Whenever I visit our national parks - as I did recently in Yosemite and Glacier - I feel the sense of awe, tranquility, and quiet reverence only nature can inspire," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "We're proud to partner with the organizations and communities who maintain our parks, educate us about their history, and share them with the world. These treasures are well worth protecting, today and for every generation to come."
The Southwest Conservation Corps's Leaders of Color crew provides a supportive space for aspiring BIPOC conservationists to break into the field. Photo by the National Park Foundation/Jeremy Wade Shockley.
The Southwest Conservation Corps's Leaders of Color crew provides a supportive space for aspiring BIPOC conservationists to break into the field. Photo by the National Park Foundation/Jeremy Wade Shockley.
The Southwest Conservation Corps's Leaders of Color crew provides a supportive space for aspiring BIPOC conservationists to break into the field. Photo by the National Park Foundation/Anthony Greene.
  • previous
  • next
Last year, Apple's support for the National Park Foundation helped young people from across the country - like Kalen Anderson, 2022 Corps Member of the Year - participate in a service corps program at a national park. This year, Anderson completed the Werowocomoco internship program at Colonial National Historical Park and Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail through the Appalachian Conservation Corps. As part of the program formed in partnership with the National Park Foundation, he was able to engage directly in the management of a Native archeological site that is part of his Indigenous identity and heritage.
"Of my time as a corps member and intern of the National Park Service, I have been given an opportunity that has influenced how I developed and continue to develop myself as a steward," said Anderson, who is a member of the Nansemond Indian Nation. "I have learned that I am not only a steward of my environment, but also of my culture. The profound time I have spent working with the team around me will forever have a positive impression on who I strive to become for myself and for my community."
Through the Werowocomoco internship program, second-year service corps crew member Kalen Anderson was able to spend time working on a Native archeological site that is part of his Indigenous identity and heritage. Photo by the National Park Service.
With a passion for park preservation and an understanding of its impact on his culture, Anderson joins a collective of Indigenous service corps members who represent the next generation of national park stewards. Apple's donation to the National Park Foundation last year, driven by customer purchases made with Apple Pay, also benefited the Leaders of Color service corps crew, which provides a supportive space for aspiring BIPOC conservationists to break into the field. This support aligns with the company's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, a long-term effort to address systemic racism and expand opportunities for Black, Latinx, and Indigenous communities.
"America's national parks are a gift we share," said Will Shafroth, the National Park Foundation's president and CEO. "Apple's partnership and generous commitment help to ensure that all people see themselves in national parks and feel welcome in these places that belong to all of us."
In addition to supporting these and other programs operating to preserve America's cherished national parks through Apple Pay purchases this week, Apple customers can also enjoy the unique worlds of these parks through special collections and offerings across Apple services.
In Apple Maps, users can discover more about national parks that celebrate Indigenous history and heritage with a curated Guide.
The Parks that Honor Native American History Guide in Apple Maps allows users to learn more about national parks celebrating Indigenous history and heritage. On Apple Podcasts, listeners can check out a collection of episodes centering Indigenous voices, including the "Yellowstone" episode of "Parks," an Indigenous-led podcast about the people who lived on US public lands before colonists arrived.
Apple users can visit a collection of episodes centering Indigenous voices on Apple Podcasts.
Apple Watch users are encouraged to celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere with a limited edition Activity Challenge award. On August 27, users can earn the award by completing a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile or more.
Apple Watch users are encouraged to celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere with a limited edition Activity Challenge award on August 27.
Apple Watch users are encouraged to celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere with a limited edition Activity Challenge award on August 27.
Apple Watch users are encouraged to celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere with a limited edition Activity Challenge award on August 27.
Apple Watch users are encouraged to celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere with a limited edition Activity Challenge award on August 27.
Apple Watch users are encouraged to celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere with a limited edition Activity Challenge award on August 27.
  • previous
  • next
  1. Donations are limited to a maximum of $1,000,000 and go to the National Park Foundation.
Share article

  • Text of this article

    August 22, 2022

    UPDATE

    Apple celebrates America's parks

    Through August 28, Apple is donating $10 to the National Park Foundation for every Apple Pay purchase on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the US

    Celebrating 106 years of the US National Park Service, Apple today introduced more ways to learn about and support America's parks. These offerings include a $10 donation the company will make to the National Park Foundation for every Apple Pay purchase made with Apple through August 28,1 along with special content and collections on Apple Maps, Apple Podcasts, and more.

    "Whenever I visit our national parks - as I did recently in Yosemite and Glacier - I feel the sense of awe, tranquility, and quiet reverence only nature can inspire," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "We're proud to partner with the organizations and communities who maintain our parks, educate us about their history, and share them with the world. These treasures are well worth protecting, today and for every generation to come."

    Last year, Apple's support for the National Park Foundation helped young people from across the country - like Kalen Anderson, 2022 Corps Member of the Year - participate in a service corps program at a national park. This year, Anderson completed the Werowocomoco internship program at Colonial National Historical Park and Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail through the Appalachian Conservation Corps. As part of the program formed in partnership with the National Park Foundation, he was able to engage directly in the management of a Native archeological site that is part of his Indigenous identity and heritage.

    "Of my time as a corps member and intern of the National Park Service, I have been given an opportunity that has influenced how I developed and continue to develop myself as a steward," said Anderson, who is a member of the Nansemond Indian Nation. "I have learned that I am not only a steward of my environment, but also of my culture. The profound time I have spent working with the team around me will forever have a positive impression on who I strive to become for myself and for my community."

    With a passion for park preservation and an understanding of its impact on his culture, Anderson joins a collective of Indigenous service corps members who represent the next generation of national park stewards. Apple's donation to the National Park Foundation last year, driven by customer purchases made with Apple Pay, also benefited the Leaders of Color service corps crew, which provides a supportive space for aspiring BIPOC conservationists to break into the field. This support aligns with the company's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, a long-term effort to address systemic racism and expand opportunities for Black, Latinx, and Indigenous communities.

    "America's national parks are a gift we share," said Will Shafroth, the National Park Foundation's president and CEO. "Apple's partnership and generous commitment help to ensure that all people see themselves in national parks and feel welcome in these places that belong to all of us."

    In addition to supporting these and other programs operating to preserve America's cherished national parks through Apple Pay purchases this week, Apple customers can also enjoy the unique worlds of these parks through special collections and offerings across Apple services.

    The Parks that Honor Native American History Guide in Apple Maps allows users to learn more about national parks celebrating Indigenous history and heritage. On Apple Podcasts, listeners can check out a collection of episodes centering Indigenous voices, including the "Yellowstone" episode of "Parks," an Indigenous-led podcast about the people who lived on US public lands before colonists arrived.

    Apple Watch users are encouraged to celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere with a limited edition Activity Challenge award. On August 27, users can earn the award by completing a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile or more.

    1. Donations are limited to a maximum of $1,000,000 and go to the National Park Foundation.

    Press Contacts

    Sean Redding

    Apple

    s_redding@apple.com

    (669) 218-2893

    Apple Media Helpline

    media.help@apple.com

    (408) 974-2042

    Copy text

  • Images in this article

Press Contacts

Sean Redding

Apple

s_redding@apple.com

(669) 218-2893

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 13:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APPLE INC.
09:59aApple expands self-repair support to MacBooks
RE
09:57aAPPLE INC : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
09:36aAPPLE : celebrates America's parks
PU
09:06aAPPLE : expands Self Service Repair to Mac notebooks
PU
08:09aPTAB Institutes PGR, Denies Conditional IPR Petition
AQ
06:00aNew breed of video sites thrive on misinformation and hate
RE
04:52aTaiwan July export orders unexpectedly slip, outlook mixed
RE
12:48aFoxconn To Boost Production In Vietnam Under Proposed Expansion Of Facility
MT
08/20Apple supplier Foxconn to invest $300 million more in northern Vietnam - media
RE
08/19Wall Street ends down as yields rise; indexes post weekly losses
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 393 B - -
Net income 2022 99 592 M - -
Net cash 2022 56 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 2 756 B 2 756 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,88x
EV / Sales 2023 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 171,52 $
Average target price 181,42 $
Spread / Average Target 5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-3.41%2 756 455
XIAOMI CORPORATION-38.31%36 922
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-46.86%12 561
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-50.66%9 103
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-23.53%1 052
DZS INC.-8.75%413