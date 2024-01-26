Apple: changes to iOS, Safari and App Store in the EU

Apple today announced changes to iOS, Safari and the AppStore to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA).



These changes include over 600 new APIs (an interface that connects software and enables them to link their data), an extension of app analytics information, features for alternative browser engines, as well as options for app payment systems and appsiOS distribution.



According to Phil Schiller, Apple's Vice President of Marketing, these changes will also help to 'protect EU users from the inevitable increase in security and privacy threats arising from this legislation'.



The changes for EU apps follow the designation of iOS, Safari and the AppStore as essential platform services by the European Commission.



Apple adds that further information will be published in March to 'help EU users understand the upcoming changes'.





