    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/27 05:01:23 pm
179.69 USD   +1.93%
05:07pApple closes New York City stores amid rising COVID cases
RE
04:30pS&P 500 closes at record high on retail sales cheer
RE
04:24pAPPLE CLOSES NY CITY STORES TO SHOPPERS AFTER COVID SPIKE : Bloomberg
MT
Apple closes New York City stores amid rising COVID cases

12/27/2021 | 05:07pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen in the lobby of New York City's flagship Apple store

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Monday it had closed its New York City retail stores due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

However, customers can pick up online orders at the stores, the iPhone maker said.

The closed stores include outlets at Fifth Avenue, Grand Central, SoHo and all major flagship stores.

Earlier this month, Apple said it had temporarily closed three stores in the United States and Canada after a rise in COVID-19 cases and exposures among the stores' employees.

For the same reason, Apple also mandated that all its customers and employees wear masks at its U.S. retail stores.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 92 823 M - -
Net cash 2022 82 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,8x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 2 892 B 2 892 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,40x
EV / Sales 2023 7,01x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.32.85%2 892 120
XIAOMI CORPORATION-43.86%59 398
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD37.68%26 783
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.03%20 194
FIH MOBILE LIMITED34.74%1 314
RTX A/S-28.00%210