UPDATE December 1, 2020 Apple expands partnership with (RED) to combat HIV/AIDS and COVID-19

Through June 30, 2021, Apple will direct 100 percent of eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response to help provide services and treatment to some of the world's most vulnerable communities.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Apple is offering more ways than ever for customers to support (RED)'s fight against HIV/AIDS in Africa while simultaneously protecting those communities from COVID-19. In 2006, Apple joined (RED)'s mission to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in sub-Saharan Africa. Over the last 14 years, Apple's partnership with (RED) has led to almost $250 million in donations for the Global Fund's HIV/AIDS programs that offer prevention, testing, and counseling services. Since 2006, Apple-supported grants have provided over 10.8 million people with care and support services, helped with distribution of more than 167 million HIV tests, and provided 13.8 million people with ongoing access to life-saving antiretroviral (ARV) treatment. This year, communities around the world are grappling with HIV/AIDS as they also work to respond and protect against COVID-19, particularly for vulnerable populations. COVID-19 has created challenges in accessing care, diagnostics, and supplies, often disrupting crucial HIV/AIDS programs. To alleviate these challenges and ensure continuity in life-saving HIV/AIDS services, Apple's contributions were redirected to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response at the onset of the pandemic earlier this year. Thanks in part to support from Apple and Apple customers, the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response has been able to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on the communities most affected by HIV/AIDS and provide critical support in health systems threatened by the COVID-19 outbreak.

These funds have allowed for additional contact tracing in South Africa, helped secure critical personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers and emergency medical equipment in Ghana, and enabled the purchase of motorbikes to deliver HIV treatment to local communities that have been unable to seek in-person health services due to COVID-19. Apple also donated millions of units of PPE to the Ministry of Health in Zambia, including both surgical masks sourced from its supply chain as well as face shields designed and produced by Apple.

Supporting the Fight Against HIV/AIDS

Over the years, Apple customers across the world have played a critical part in the fight to end AIDS, raising hundreds of millions of dollars for the cause. This year, it is easier than ever to support (RED) and its HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment efforts.

Apple has a wide range of new (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories available this holiday season, including iPhone 12 (PRODUCT)RED, iPhone 12 mini (PRODUCT)RED, and Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED. Through June 30, 2021, Apple will direct 100 percent of eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response to help provide services and treatment to some of the world's most vulnerable communities. Through December 7, Apple is donating $1 for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com , in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response.

Raising Awareness To raise visibility for World AIDS Day and the ongoing effort to eradicate HIV/AIDS, hundreds of Apple stores are marking the day with red logos or window displays. On Apple Music, listeners can tune into the debut of 'Jaiye' ('Time of Our Lives') by Nigerian musician LADIPOE, remixed by DJ Sigag and Aluna - the first single off 'DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III.' Users can also listen to the interview with LADIPOE, Aluna, and Don Jazzy on The Ebro Show on Apple Music 1, or check out curated music and more in a special Apple Music feature

In the App Store, customers can learn more about the challenges of fighting HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 concurrently, and how (RED) is handling two pandemics.

In the App Store , customers can learn more about Apple's (PRODUCT)RED products and the challenges of fighting HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 concurrently. The App Store is also highlighting Medisafe (MediSafe), an app that helps users manage their medications, and OkaySo (Tincan Labs), which provides an anonymous place for people to ask sensitive health questions and get expert answers. In the Apple TV app, customers will find a World AIDS Day collection in the Watch Now tab that explores stories that reveal the human cost of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

The World AIDS Day collection in the Apple TV app lets viewers explore stories that reveal the human cost of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

