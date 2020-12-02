Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : expands partnership with (RED) to combat HIV/AIDS and COVID-19

12/02/2020 | 01:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UPDATEDecember 1, 2020
Apple expands partnership with (RED) to combat HIV/AIDS and COVID-19

Apple's 14-year partnership with (RED) has raised almost $250 million to fund HIV/AIDS programs

Through June 30, 2021, Apple will direct 100 percent of eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response to help provide services and treatment to some of the world's most vulnerable communities.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Apple is offering more ways than ever for customers to support (RED)'s fight against HIV/AIDS in Africa while simultaneously protecting those communities from COVID-19.
In 2006, Apple joined (RED)'s mission to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in sub-Saharan Africa. Over the last 14 years, Apple's partnership with (RED) has led to almost $250 million in donations for the Global Fund's HIV/AIDS programs that offer prevention, testing, and counseling services. Since 2006, Apple-supported grants have provided over 10.8 million people with care and support services, helped with distribution of more than 167 million HIV tests, and provided 13.8 million people with ongoing access to life-saving antiretroviral (ARV) treatment.
This year, communities around the world are grappling with HIV/AIDS as they also work to respond and protect against COVID-19, particularly for vulnerable populations. COVID-19 has created challenges in accessing care, diagnostics, and supplies, often disrupting crucial HIV/AIDS programs. To alleviate these challenges and ensure continuity in life-saving HIV/AIDS services, Apple's contributions were redirected to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response at the onset of the pandemic earlier this year. Thanks in part to support from Apple and Apple customers, the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response has been able to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on the communities most affected by HIV/AIDS and provide critical support in health systems threatened by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Over the last 14 years, Apple's partnership with (RED) has led to almost $250 million in donations for the Global Fund's HIV/AIDS programs that offer prevention, testing, and counseling services.
These funds have allowed for additional contact tracing in South Africa, helped secure critical personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers and emergency medical equipment in Ghana, and enabled the purchase of motorbikes to deliver HIV treatment to local communities that have been unable to seek in-person health services due to COVID-19. Apple also donated millions of units of PPE to the Ministry of Health in Zambia, including both surgical masks sourced from its supply chain as well as face shields designed and produced by Apple.
At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple's (PRODUCT)RED contributions were redirected to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response, providing support for critical PPE, medical equipment, and contact tracing.
Supporting the Fight Against HIV/AIDS
Over the years, Apple customers across the world have played a critical part in the fight to end AIDS, raising hundreds of millions of dollars for the cause. This year, it is easier than ever to support (RED) and its HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment efforts.
Proceeds from the purchase of an iPhone 12 (PRODUCT)RED will support the Global Fund's efforts to combat HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.
Apple has a wide range of new (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories available this holiday season, including iPhone 12 (PRODUCT)RED, iPhone 12 mini (PRODUCT)RED, and Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED. Through June 30, 2021, Apple will direct 100 percent of eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response to help provide services and treatment to some of the world's most vulnerable communities.
Through December 7, Apple is donating $1 for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response.
Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED is available with exclusive matching (PRODUCT)RED bands, in support of the fight against HIV/AIDS.
Each purchase of Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED supports the fight against HIV/AIDS.
  • previous
  • next
Raising Awareness
To raise visibility for World AIDS Day and the ongoing effort to eradicate HIV/AIDS, hundreds of Apple stores are marking the day with red logos or window displays.
On Apple Music, listeners can tune into the debut of 'Jaiye' ('Time of Our Lives') by Nigerian musician LADIPOE, remixed by DJ Sigag and Aluna - the first single off 'DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III.' Users can also listen to the interview with LADIPOE, Aluna, and Don Jazzy on The Ebro Show on Apple Music 1, or check out curated music and more in a special Apple Music feature.
In the App Store, customers can learn more about the challenges of fighting HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 concurrently, and how (RED) is handling two pandemics.
In the App Store, customers can learn more about Apple's (PRODUCT)RED products and the challenges of fighting HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 concurrently. The App Store is also highlighting Medisafe (MediSafe), an app that helps users manage their medications, and OkaySo (Tincan Labs), which provides an anonymous place for people to ask sensitive health questions and get expert answers.
In the Apple TV app, customers will find a World AIDS Day collection in the Watch Now tab that explores stories that reveal the human cost of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
The World AIDS Day collection in the Apple TV app lets viewers explore stories that reveal the human cost of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
Share article

Images of Apple (PRODUCT) RED

Press Contacts

Rachel Wolf Tulley

Apple

rachel_tulley@apple.com

(408) 974-0078

Keri Fulton

Apple

keri_fulton@apple.com

(240) 595-2691

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 18:12:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about APPLE INC.
01:16pAmazon in talks to buy podcast firm Wondery - WSJ
RE
01:13pAPPLE : PPE donation helps Zambia in the fight against COVID-19 and HIV
PU
01:13pAPPLE : expands partnership with (RED) to combat HIV/AIDS and COVID-19
PU
01:12pAPPLE : presents App Store Best of 2020 winners
PU
09:11aAPPLE : California Employment Law Notes - November 2020
AQ
12/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/01Qualcomm taps Samsung to make new flagship 5G smartphone chips
RE
12/01BlackBerry and Amazon team up on vehicle data and software platform
RE
12/01Amazon brings macOS to cloud in a boost to Apple app developers
RE
12/01Samsung may discontinue high-end Galaxy Note smartphones - sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 315 B - -
Net income 2021 66 259 M - -
Net cash 2021 80 862 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 2 086 B 2 086 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,37x
EV / Sales 2022 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 127,20 $
Last Close Price 122,72 $
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.62.17%2 086 461
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.19.53%411 757
XIAOMI CORPORATION145.83%81 371
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD13.95%20 071
FITBIT, INC.9.59%1 962
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.52%1 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ