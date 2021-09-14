Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : expected to unveil new iPhones as part of 5G push

09/14/2021 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Tuesday is expected to show new iPhone and Apple Watch models with slight upgrades, and analysts expect that wireless carriers will play an outsized role in the annual show as they try to entice consumers into 5G plans.

Apple last year introduced its iPhone 12, which featured a new look and its first devices with 5G connectivity. This year, analyst expect modest hardware upgrades and a deeper focus on 5G.

In particular, carriers such as AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications and T-Mobile that have significantly built out their networks since the start of this year are likely to offer new incentives around the devices that can take advantage of the faster speeds those networks can offer, said Ben Bajarin, head of consumer technologies at Creative Strategies.

"There seems to be way more (5G network capacity) than was in place even six months ago," Bajarin said. "They want people upgrading. They're going to be really aggressive."

Apple's biggest product launch of the year comes as some of the shine has come off its stock as business practices such as charging software developers commissions on in-app payments https://www.reuters.com/technology/epics-narrow-win-app-store-case-toughens-fight-against-google-play-rules-2021-09-11 have come under regulatory scrutiny.

Apple shares were up about 15.6% year to date, trailing the Nasdaq Composite Index, which was up nearly 19% over the same period.

The iPhone 13, as analysts expect the new phone to be called, likely will not look much different on the outside from the iPhone 12. But analysts expect it to have a faster wi-fi and processor chips, and Bloomberg has reported that the top model is likely to focus on display and camera enhancements such as a "Portrait Mode" to blur backgrounds when shooting videos.

Analysts also believe Apple will continue the steady updates to its the Apple Watch, which has become a cornerstone of its $30.6 billion accessories segment, which was up 25% in Apple's most recent fiscal year even as its iPhone revenue declined slightly. Analysts widely believe that Apple users who buy more than one product - such as an Apple Watch and iPhone - are more likely to stick with the brand and spend on the company's apps and services.

Apple is likely focus on more fitness features with the watch, which is paired tightly with Apple Fitness+, a paid service offering guided workouts with Apple instructors.

"It's the one service they offer where you literally have to have this product or you can't use this service," Bajarin said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
07:17aAPPLE : expected to unveil new iPhones as part of 5G push
RE
07:08aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed in Tuesday's Premarket Trading
MT
06:23aNomura Says India's Recovering Mobility Buoys Business Resumption in Mid Sept..
MT
06:16aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, DT Midstream, Halliburt..
06:01aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Tick Up Ahead of Inflation Data
DJ
04:34aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : SKorea to fine Google $177M for forcing software on device..
AQ
03:52aUniversal Music to Start Trading With Nearly $40 Billion Market Cap
DJ
03:28aMARKETMIND : Pandeconomics part 2
RE
12:19aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : REFILE-Grateful for vaccines, Taiwan minister to le..
RE
09/13Factbox-What's on tap at Apple's 'California streaming' event?
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 366 B - -
Net income 2021 93 721 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 2 472 B 2 472 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,54x
EV / Sales 2022 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 149,55 $
Average target price 164,97 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.12.71%2 472 086
XIAOMI CORPORATION-29.52%75 263
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD7.17%20 475
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.42%17 465
FIH MOBILE LIMITED25.26%1 225
GIGASET AG1.67%48