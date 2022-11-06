Advanced search
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
138.38 USD   -0.19%
Apple expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 units -Bloomberg News

11/06/2022 | 11:45pm EST
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Apple Inc expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year, primarily due to softer demand for the lower-end iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, Apple on Sunday flagged lower shipments of its high-end iPhone 14 models, the Pro and Pro Max, than previously anticipated following a significant production cut at a virus-blighted plant in China.

The company however said demand remained strong for the Pro and Pro Max models, without commenting on the demand for iPhone 14 and 14 plus models.

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Bloomberg report outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 408 B - -
Net income 2023 98 444 M - -
Net cash 2023 58 542 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 0,70%
Capitalization 2 201 B 2 201 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,26x
EV / Sales 2024 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 138,38 $
Average target price 176,38 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-22.07%2 201 365
XIAOMI CORPORATION-48.68%30 444
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-59.15%9 165
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-57.63%7 441
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-44.85%758
DZS INC.-12.15%398