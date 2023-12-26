STORY: A U.S. trade ban on imports of Apple Watches went into effect Tuesday, and Apple said it had filed an appeal.

It's the result of a patent dispute between Apple and a medical technology company.

A firm called Masimo filed a complaint accusing Apple of hiring away its employees, using its patented technology for reading blood-oxygen levels, and incorporating that tech into the Apple Watch.

The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in Masimo's favor in October, and a ban on Apple Watch imports was set to go into effect on December 26.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, a member of President Joe Biden's cabinet, declined to overrule that ban.

Apple has included the pulse oximeter feature in its smart watches starting with its Series 6 model in 2020.

In a statement released Tuesday, Apple said (quote):

"We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting exclusion order, and are taking all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible."

An Apple spokesperson confirmed the company has appealed the ban to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington.

Apple had already paused its sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States last week, though the watches remain available from other retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart as of Tuesday.

The ban does not affect Apple Watch SE, a less expensive model, which will continue to be sold. Previously sold watches will not be affected by the ban.