Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
138.38 USD   -3.22%
12:01aApple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei
RE
10/16Apple freezes plan to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei
RE
10/16Apple Freezes Plan To Use China's YMTC Chips Amid Political Pressure - Nikkei
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

10/17/2022 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 17 (Reuters) -

U.S. tech giant Apple Inc has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) in its products, after Washington imposed tighter export controls against Chinese technology companies, the Nikkei reported on Monday.

Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded YMTC's NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter. The chips were initially planned to be used only for iPhones sold in the Chinese market.

It was considering eventually purchasing up to 40% of the chips needed for all iPhones from YMTC, the newspaper said.

The United States last week

added

China's top memory chipmaker YMTC and 30 other Chinese entities to a list of companies that U.S. officials have been unable to inspect, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing, starting a 60 day-clock that could trigger much tougher penalties.

YMTC is also being investigated by the U.S. Commerce Department over whether it violated Washington's export controls by selling chips to blacklisted Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

Biden administration's sweeping set of export controls on China is a

bid

to slow Beijing's technological and military advances by cutting the country's supplies off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, while YMTC declined to comment. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -3.22% 138.38 Delayed Quote.-22.07%
NIKKEI 225 3.25% 27090.76 Real-time Quote.-5.91%
All news about APPLE INC.
12:01aApple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei
RE
10/16Apple freezes plan to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei
RE
10/16Apple Freezes Plan To Use China's YMTC Chips Amid Political Pressure - Nikkei
RE
10/16Apple freezes plan to use china's ymtc chips amid political pres…
RE
10/16News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/14Apple workers vote for unionizing second U.S. store
RE
10/14Rupert Murdoch considers combining Fox, News Corp
RE
10/14Amazon.com Likely to See Gross Merchandise Value of $8 Billion for Prime Early Access S..
MT
10/14Rate of iPhone Users With Apple Watch Reaches Record 30% in North America in H1, Counte..
MT
10/14MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 14, 20..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 393 B - -
Net income 2022 99 571 M - -
Net cash 2022 56 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 2 224 B 2 224 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,52x
EV / Sales 2023 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 138,38 $
Average target price 181,25 $
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-22.07%2 223 871
XIAOMI CORPORATION-54.39%27 203
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-62.54%8 394
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-60.71%6 892
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-45.59%748
DZS INC.-24.78%340