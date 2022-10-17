Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

Oct 17 (Reuters) -
U.S. tech giant Apple Inc has put on hold plans to
use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co
(YMTC) in its products, after Washington imposed tighter export
controls against Chinese technology companies, the Nikkei
reported on Monday.
Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded
YMTC's NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei
said, citing people familiar with the matter. The chips were
initially planned to be used only for iPhones sold in the
Chinese market.
It was considering eventually purchasing up to 40% of the
chips needed for all iPhones from YMTC, the newspaper said.
The United States last week
added
China's top memory chipmaker YMTC and 30 other Chinese
entities to a list of companies that U.S. officials have been
unable to inspect, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing, starting
a 60 day-clock that could trigger much tougher penalties.
YMTC is also being investigated by the U.S. Commerce
Department over whether it violated Washington's export controls
by selling chips to blacklisted Chinese telecommunications
company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
Biden administration's sweeping set of export controls
on China is a
bid
to slow Beijing's technological and military advances by
cutting the country's supplies off from certain semiconductor
chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment.
Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request
for comment, while YMTC declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)