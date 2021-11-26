Apple global battery development chief moves to Volkswagen

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Apple's global
battery development chief, Ahn Soonho, has moved to Volkswagen
to lead the automaker's development of electric
vehicle batteries, according to his Linkedin profile.
This is the second time in recent months that an Apple
executive has left for an automaker. Apple lost its head of car
project, Doug Field, to Ford Motor in September.
Ahn this month became chief technology officer at the
battery division of Volkswagen Group Components, according to
his Linkedin profile.
In 2018, Apple had hired Ahn, a former executive at Samsung
SDI's next-generation batteries division. Apple uses batteries
not only in its mobile phones and laptops, but electric vehicles
which are under development.
Industry sources told Reuters last year that Apple was
aiming to launch an electric car with advanced battery
technology by 2024.
Apple declined to comment while Ahn and Volkswagen did not
have immediate comments.
When asked about whether Apple plans to develop batteries
and screens in-house as it does for chips, Apple CEO Tim Cook
said in October, "I wouldn’t want to rule anything out."
"It’s more of whether or not we see our way clear to doing
something that is materially better," he said during a
conference call.
Apple Inc's talks with China's CATL and BYD
over battery supplies for its planned electric
vehicle have been mostly stalled after the suppliers refused to
build U.S. plants that would solely cater to the tech giant,
three people with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters in
September.
Volkswagen has outlined an ambitious plan to build six
battery factories across Europe with partners by the end of the
decade, - key for its vision to overtake Tesla Inc as
the world's leader in electric vehicles.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)