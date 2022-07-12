Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  23:00 12/07/2022 BST
147.40 USD   +1.06%
10:41pApple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive -NY Times
RE
10:20pApple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive -NY Times
RE
08:39pApple scores record-breaking 52 Emmy Award nominations, with “Ted Lasso” leading as most-nominated comedy, and freshman breakout “Severance” landing Best Drama nomination
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive -NY Times

07/12/2022 | 10:41pm BST
July 12 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday.

Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

Apple declined to comment on the report.

After departing Apple, Ive remained a consultant for Apple and also formed a company called LoveFrom. Among other clients, LoveFrom is working with Exor, the owner of Ferrari, under a multiyear agreement to "explore a range of creative projects with Exor in the business of luxury." (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.68% 145.86 Delayed Quote.-17.19%
EXOR N.V. 1.01% 62.3 Delayed Quote.-21.88%
FERRARI N.V. -0.95% 188.86 Delayed Quote.-26.33%
IVE GROUP LIMITED -3.85% 1.75 Delayed Quote.0.57%
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 394 B - 331 B
Net income 2022 99 884 M - 83 879 M
Net cash 2022 62 842 M - 52 772 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 2 361 B 2 361 B 1 982 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,84x
EV / Sales 2023 5,48x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 145,86 $
Average target price 182,85 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-17.19%2 344 747
XIAOMI CORPORATION-31.85%40 757
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-44.39%13 862
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-49.86%9 654
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-24.26%1 043
DZS INC.-2.28%438