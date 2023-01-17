Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-17 pm EST
135.94 USD   +0.88%
01/17Tech Giant Apple Faces $17 Million Fine From Russian Antitrust Watchdog
MT
01/17Apple indefinitely postpones launch of AR glasses - Bloomberg News
RE
01/17News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple indefinitely postpones launch of AR glasses - Bloomberg News

01/17/2023 | 10:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A customer stands underneath an illuminated Apple logo as he looks out the window of the Apple store located in central Sydney

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has postponed the launch of its lightweight augmented-reality glasses indefinitely due to technical challenges, but is still planning to unveil its first mixed-reality headset this year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The iPhone maker's mixed-reality headset - which combines both augmented and virtual reality - is set to launch in this year's spring event, Bloomberg said, adding that the device will cost around $3,000.

Apple's mixed-reality device would compete with the likes of Meta Platforms' Quest Pro virtual and mixed-reality headset, which it launched late last year for $1,500, half of the Apple device's reported price.

The Cupertino, California-based company now plans to focus on lowering the price of the follow-up version of its mixed-reality device, expected as soon as 2024 or early 2025, instead of working on the AR glasses, according to the report.

Apple will aim to do so by using chips on par with those in the iPhone rather than components found in higher-end Mac computers.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Information website first reported Apple's plans to unveil a cheaper mixed-reality headset on Tuesday.

earlier in the day, the iPhone maker unveiled MacBooks powered by its new and faster M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in a surprise launch weeks ahead of its usual schedule.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.88% 135.94 Delayed Quote.4.63%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.18% 135.36 Delayed Quote.13.83%
All news about APPLE INC.
01/17Tech Giant Apple Faces $17 Million Fine From Russian Antitrust Watchdog
MT
01/17Apple indefinitely postpones launch of AR glasses - Bloomberg News
RE
01/17News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/17Tech Up on Rotation Back to Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
01/17Apple Unveils New MacBook Pro, Mac Mini With Latest M2 Chips
MT
01/17Apple Agrees to Audit on Rights of Workers to Organize
MT
01/17U.S. Supreme Court asks for govt views on blockbuster Apple/Caltech patent dispute
RE
01/17Tesla video promoting self-driving was staged, engineer testifies
RE
01/17Davos 2023: Colombia pushes LatAm corporate tax accord
RE
01/17Apple Launches New MacBook Pro With Longest Battery Life, Advanced Chips
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 404 B - -
Net income 2023 97 235 M - -
Net cash 2023 58 084 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 0,71%
Capitalization 2 153 B 2 153 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,18x
EV / Sales 2024 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 0,10%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 135,94 $
Average target price 168,82 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.4.63%2 134 088
XIAOMI CORPORATION8.59%37 916
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD9.07%10 535
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.64%9 816
DZS INC.2.76%402
RTX A/S9.68%154