    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Apple : introduces Tech Talks 2021, live online sessions for developers

10/20/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
UPDATEOctober 20, 2021
Apple introduces Tech Talks 2021, live online sessions for developers
Series of 100+ sessions and one-on-one conversations will support developers building best-in-class apps and games
Apple today kicked off Tech Talks 2021, a new online developer engagement series with more than 100 live sessions and 1,500 office hours running over the course of the next eight weeks.
Tech Talks will provide an opportunity for developers to directly connect with Apple experts to learn more about new technologies, ask questions, and receive one-on-one guidance. They will also serve as a new way for developers to share direct feedback with Apple team members about their experiences building and distributing apps on the App Store.
"Every single day, developers around the world are creating incredible apps and games for our platforms, and it's our goal to provide them with every resource we can to help make the hard work they put in that much easier and more impactful," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. "Our team is looking forward to connecting with even more developers around the world so we can better support the important work of this incredibly valued community, and listen to and learn from them."
Sessions will be conducted online from Apple locations around the world in multiple time zones, including Bengaluru, India; Cupertino, California; London; Mexico City; São Paulo; Seoul, South Korea; Shanghai; Singapore; Sydney; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo. Each session includes a live presentation from Apple experts followed by a Q&A. Developers can get in-depth technical details on integrating SwiftUI, App Clips, HealthKit, machine learning, augmented reality, accessibility features, and more. They can also explore a variety of other development topics, including adopting 5G, publishing in-app events on the App Store, getting the most out of the App Review process, and getting started with enterprise development.
Office hours provide an opportunity for developers to meet with Apple experts across App Review, Evangelism, App Store Connect, and Developer Technical Support for one-on-one, 30-minute conversations about their apps. Developers can choose a topic and ask questions about technology usage and adoption, refining their designs, resolving issues, and understanding guidelines and tools. Office hours also give them an opportunity to share feedback.
Tech Talks 2021 sessions are free of charge, and open to current members of the Apple Developer Program and the Apple Developer Enterprise Program. Registration opens today, with new sessions and office hour appointments posted every two weeks. For information on the schedule and registration, visit developer.apple.com/tech-talks.
Apple provides a wide variety of cutting-edge tools and end-to-end support for developers to build, test, market, and distribute their apps to more than 1.5 billion Apple devices. An extensive suite of free tools and frameworks - including software development kits (SDKs) and developer services with more than 250,000 APIs - support developers building apps for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.
The App Store, which launched in 2008, is the world's safest and most vibrant app marketplace, currently home to 1.8 million apps and visited by more than half a billion people each week across 175 countries. It helps creators, dreamers, and learners of all ages and backgrounds connect with the tools and information they need to build a brighter future and a better world.
For more information on developing for the App Store, visit apple.com/app-store/developing-for-the-app-store.
Press Contacts

Katie Clark Alsadder

Apple

kclarkalsadder@apple.com

(408) 974-9976

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 16:51:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
