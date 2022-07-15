Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:37 2022-07-15 am EDT
150.22 USD   +1.18%
09:14aAPPLE : introduces new Apple Music Sessions performance series
PU
08:36aTaiwan accuses Chinese Apple supplier of stealing secrets, charges 14
RE
06:27aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Pinterest, Tilray Brands Poised to Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : introduces new Apple Music Sessions performance series

07/15/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UPDATEJuly 15, 2022
Apple introduces Apple Music Sessions
Exclusive live releases from Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes are available now, only on Apple Music
From left to right: Apple Music Sessions features exclusive live releases from artists including Carrie Underwood (left) and Tenille Townes.
From top to bottom: Apple Music Sessions features exclusive live releases from artists including Carrie Underwood (left) and Tenille Townes.
Today, Apple Music is premiering Apple Music Sessions, exclusive live releases featuring some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics. These unique performances are also filmed, resulting in a special, bespoke live collection comprised of brand-new Spatial Audio tracks and companion live performance music videos that will all be available exclusively to Apple Music fans worldwide.
Apple Music Sessions officially launches today with releases from Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes, recorded out of Apple Music's new state-of-the-art studios in Nashville, Tennessee.
"Carrie Underwood: Apple Music Sessions - EP" features her hit "Ghost Story," a stripped-back version of "Blown Away," and a cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home."
During her session, Underwood performed her hit "Ghost Story," as well as a stripped-back version of "Blown Away," and a cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home."
"Being in the studio with Apple Music was such an incredible experience, and I'm excited to share these unique, stripped-down versions of three songs I love with my fans," Underwood said. "We had a lot of fun reimagining these big, visual songs and presenting them in a different way."
"I have always been an Ozzy Osbourne fan and 'Mama, I'm Coming Home' is one of my all-time favorite songs," Underwood continued. "I've always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I've wanted to cover it for a long time. This was a really fun opportunity for me to be able to finally make that happen. I hope we've done Ozzy proud and I hope he likes it."
"Carrie Underwood: Apple Music Sessions - EP"
Country singer-songwriter Tenille Townes performed her hits "Same Road Home" and "Somebody's Daughter," as well as a gritty, soulful cover of Etta James's "At Last."
"It was so cool capturing the spirit of how it feels to play my songs live with my band during the Apple Music Sessions performance," Townes said. "The new space feels like it's going to become an anchor for our music community in Nashville, and it was an honor to be a part of breaking it in."
"Tenille Townes: Apple Music Sessions - EP" is an exclusive live release in Spatial Audio, recorded at Apple Music's state-of-the-art studios in Nashville.
"I chose 'Same Road Home' because I really love the message in the song of us all being more alike as humans than we often realize," she continued. "'Somebody's Daughter' is one of those songs that has grown with us as a band for the past couple of years, and it was really fun to showcase our live version of it. And 'At Last' is a song that sets the bar to me as a writer and a singer. I've never recorded a version of it before, and I loved getting to include it in my Apple Music Sessions."
"Tenille Townes: Apple Music Sessions - EP"
Apple Music Sessions kicks off in Nashville with a host of incredible country artists already lined up, including Ronnie Dunn, Ingrid Andress, and many others, and Apple also plans to expand the series into other genres of music in the future.
About Apple Music
Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 90 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world's best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favorites while empowering the global artist community. Apple Music is available in over 165 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com, plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music.
Share article

  • Text of this article

    July 15, 2022

    UPDATE

    Apple introduces Apple Music Sessions

    Exclusive live releases from Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes are available now, only on Apple Music

    Today, Apple Music is premiering Apple Music Sessions, exclusive live releases featuring some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics. These unique performances are also filmed, resulting in a special, bespoke live collection comprised of brand-new Spatial Audio tracks and companion live performance music videos that will all be available exclusively to Apple Music fans worldwide.

    Apple Music Sessions officially launches today with releases from Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes, recorded out of Apple Music's new state-of-the-art studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

    During her session, Underwood performed her hit "Ghost Story," as well as a stripped-back version of "Blown Away," and a cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

    "Being in the studio with Apple Music was such an incredible experience, and I'm excited to share these unique, stripped-down versions of three songs I love with my fans," Underwood said. "We had a lot of fun reimagining these big, visual songs and presenting them in a different way."

    "I have always been an Ozzy Osbourne fan and 'Mama, I'm Coming Home' is one of my all-time favorite songs," Underwood continued. "I've always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I've wanted to cover it for a long time. This was a really fun opportunity for me to be able to finally make that happen. I hope we've done Ozzy proud and I hope he likes it."

    "Carrie Underwood: Apple Music Sessions - EP"

    Country singer-songwriter Tenille Townes performed her hits "Same Road Home" and "Somebody's Daughter," as well as a gritty, soulful cover of Etta James's "At Last."

    "It was so cool capturing the spirit of how it feels to play my songs live with my band during the Apple Music Sessions performance," Townes said. "The new space feels like it's going to become an anchor for our music community in Nashville, and it was an honor to be a part of breaking it in."

    "I chose 'Same Road Home' because I really love the message in the song of us all being more alike as humans than we often realize," she continued. "'Somebody's Daughter' is one of those songs that has grown with us as a band for the past couple of years, and it was really fun to showcase our live version of it. And 'At Last' is a song that sets the bar to me as a writer and a singer. I've never recorded a version of it before, and I loved getting to include it in my Apple Music Sessions."

    "Tenille Townes: Apple Music Sessions - EP"

    Apple Music Sessions kicks off in Nashville with a host of incredible country artists already lined up, including Ronnie Dunn, Ingrid Andress, and many others, and Apple also plans to expand the series into other genres of music in the future.

    About Apple Music

    Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 90 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world's best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favorites while empowering the global artist community. Apple Music is available in over 165 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com, plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music.

    Press Contacts

    Jessica Bass

    Apple

    jessica_bass@apple.com

    (310) 895-6508

    Brian Bumbery

    Apple

    bumbery@apple.com

    (424) 326-4156

    Apple Media Helpline

    media.help@apple.com

    (408) 974-2042

    Copy text

  • Images in this article

Press Contacts

Jessica Bass

Apple

jessica_bass@apple.com

(310) 895-6508

Brian Bumbery

Apple

bumbery@apple.com

(424) 326-4156

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 13:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APPLE INC.
09:14aAPPLE : introduces new Apple Music Sessions performance series
PU
08:36aTaiwan accuses Chinese Apple supplier of stealing secrets, charges 14
RE
06:27aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Pinterest, Tilray Brands Poised ..
MT
04:07aTSMC Pays Highest Corporate Tax of Nearly $2 Billion in Taiwan in 2021
MT
02:47aTaiwan Semiconductor's Q2 Net Profit Soars 76.4%; Shares Jump 4%
MT
07/14Taiwan weighs fining Foxconn over China chip investment - source
RE
07/14Chipmaker TSMC's shares jump after quarterly profit beats estimates
RE
07/14APPLE : and Major League Baseball announce August “Friday Night Baseball” doub..
PU
07/14Nuvei and GoldBet Partner on Rollout of New Alternative Payment Methods
MT
07/14SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 804 M - -
Net cash 2022 62 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 2 403 B 2 403 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,95x
EV / Sales 2023 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 148,47 $
Average target price 181,87 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-18.07%2 403 014
XIAOMI CORPORATION-32.38%40 445
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-44.70%13 190
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-52.28%8 886
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-25.74%1 023
DZS INC.-2.34%437