  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Apple Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/18 01:39:40 pm
145.93 USD   +0.75%
Apple : introduces the Apple Music Voice Plan

10/18/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
PRESS RELEASEOctober 18, 2021
Apple introduces the Apple Music Voice Plan
The new music experience, designed exclusively for Siri, is just $4.99 per month
The Apple Music Voice Plan is designed around the power of Siri, and will be available this fall in 17 countries and regions.
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIAApple today announced the Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription tier for Apple Music designed around the power of Siri. The Apple Music Voice Plan offers subscribers access to the service's catalog of 90 million songs; tens of thousands of playlists, including hundreds of brand new mood and activity playlists, personalized mixes, and genre stations; as well as the award-winning Apple Music Radio - all through Siri for just $4.99 per month.
"Apple Music and Siri are natural partners and already work seamlessly together," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "With Siri actively used on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, we are thrilled to add this new plan that delivers an effortless music experience just by using your voice and makes Apple Music accessible to even more people around the world."
Users can subscribe to the Apple Music Voice Plan through Siri by saying "Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial," or by signing up through the Apple Music app. Once subscribed to the Apple Music Voice Plan, users can request music be played across all of their Siri-enabled devices, including HomePod mini, AirPods, iPhone, or any other Apple device, and when using CarPlay.
Apple Music is also adding hundreds of new mood and activity playlists created by Apple Music's editorial experts that are fully optimized just for voice. Subscribers can ask Siri to "Play the dinner party playlist," "Play something chill," or even "Play more like this" for a truly personalized music experience. These new playlists are available to every subscriber of any Apple Music plan - and make using Apple Music, together with Siri, even better. Subscribers to the Apple Music Voice Plan will also have access to Apple Music's entire lineup of playlists, including favorites like New Music Daily, Rap Life, Today's Hits, Today's Country, A-List Pop, R&B Now, and more.
The Apple Music Voice Plan will be available later this fall in 17 countries and regions, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Apple Music Voice Plan subscribers will get a customized in-app experience with suggestions based on the listener's music preferences and a queue of recently played music through Siri. Within the app there will also be a dedicated section called "Just Ask Siri" where subscribers can learn tips to optimize Siri for Apple Music.
For access to Apple Music's premium offerings, including Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio, Lyrics, Music Videos, and more, subscribers can easily switch to Apple Music's individual plan for $9.99 per month or family plan with up to six accounts for $14.99 per month at any time.
Pricing and Availability
  • The new Apple Music Voice Plan for $4.99 (US) per month is available later this fall in select countries and regions.
  • Access to Apple Music's global catalog of over 90 million songs is available through Siri.
  • Subscribers have full playback controls including unlimited song-skipping through Siri.
  • The Apple Music Voice Plan offers hundreds of brand new stations and playlists for every mood and activity designed for easy voice requests.
  • Subscribers can access the Apple Music Voice Plan across all of their Siri-enabled devices and features, including HomePod mini, AirPods, CarPlay, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac.
  • A one-time, seven-day free preview with no auto-renewal is offered to nonsubscribers who request music through Siri.
Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 17:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
