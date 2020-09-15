Log in
APPLE INC.

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Apple : kicks off critical holiday season with watch that monitors blood oxygen

09/15/2020 | 01:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Apple Store employee shows the new Series 5 Apple Watch during the preview of the redesigned and reimagined Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York

Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a new Apple Watch that monitors blood oxygen, kicking off a fall product lineup for a holiday shopping season that will be unlike any other due to COVID-19.

Apple was expected to update several products including iPads and headphones at an event on Tuesday broadcast from its Cupertino, California, headquarters. Its biggest seller - the iPhone - is expected to be announced next month after executives have said its launch will be delayed by several weeks because of pandemic-related disruptions.

Apple shares have soared this year even as the virus has crippled economies around the world, thanks in large part to booming sales of work-from-home items.

Apple shares were up 2% on Tuesday after climbing more than 50% for the year, well ahead of the 23% gain for the Nasdaq. Even though Apple stock has fallen from a record high earlier this month, it remains near its $2 trillion stock market valuation.

How the new products sell during the holiday shopping season in many markets will largely define how well Apple performs for its entire fiscal year, which started this month.

By Stephen Nellis

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 274 B - -
Net income 2020 57 046 M - -
Net cash 2020 73 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 1 973 B 1 973 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,94x
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 116,66 $
Last Close Price 115,36 $
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.57.13%1 972 863
XIAOMI CORPORATION107.33%73 254
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD33.50%22 341
MEITU, INC.-3.05%896
DIGIA OYJ47.37%187
DORO AB (PUBL)-14.06%118
