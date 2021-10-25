Apple : likely to face DOJ Antitrust suit- The Information

Lawyers for the DOJ have asked Apple, its customers and competitors questions about how the company maintains its strict control over the iPhone, the report theinformation.com/articles/apple-very-likely-to-face-doj-antitrust-suit said, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation.

The investigation is very "likely to lead to a lawsuit, though the specifics are still in flux," according to the report.

Apple and the DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)