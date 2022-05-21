Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/20 04:00:00 pm EDT
137.59 USD   +0.17%
Apple looks to boost production outside China- WSJ

05/21/2022 | 11:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has told some of its contract manufacturers that it wants to increase production outside China, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

India and Vietnam, which are already sites of Apple production, are among the countries short-listed by the company as alternatives, the report added.

Apple last month forecast bigger supply problems as COVID-19 lockdowns slowed production and demand in China.

The report said that Apple is citing China's strict anti-Covid policy and other reasons for its decision.

Apple declined to comment to WSJ and couldn't be immediately reached by Reuters on Saturday.

(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
