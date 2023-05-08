Advanced search
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:51:35 2023-05-08 pm EDT
173.52 USD   -0.03%
02:52pApple loses bid to revive US copyright claims over iOS simulation
02:25pWall Street subdued on bleak earnings ahead of inflation data
02:04pSector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Monday Afternoon
Apple loses bid to revive US copyright claims over iOS simulation

05/08/2023 | 02:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store, in Brussels

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday failed to convince a U.S. appeals court that security startup Corellium Inc infringed its copyrights by simulating its iOS operating system to help researchers find security flaws in Apple devices.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Corellium lawfully recreated Apple's system under the U.S. copyright doctrine of fair use, furthering scientific progress by aiding important security research.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision.

Florida-based Corellium's software allows users to run iOS on non-Apple devices and inspect and modify the operating system in ways that allow security researchers to search for vulnerabilities more effectively. Apple sued Corellium for copyright infringement in South Florida federal court in 2019.

Apple unsuccessfully tried to buy Corellium for nearly $23 million before filing the lawsuit, the appeals court said.

The district court dismissed Apple's claims over Corellium's iOS simulator in 2020. Apple appealed in 2021.

The 11th Circuit agreed that Corellium made fair use of iOS on Monday and said Corellium's software adds new features that help security researchers "do their work in a way that physical iPhones just can't."

The appeals court rejected Apple's arguments that Corellium simply repackaged iOS in a different format for profit, harming Apple's market for its operating system and its security-research programs.

Corellium "opened the door for deeper security research into operating systems like iOS," the circuit court said.

The appeals court sent the case back to the district court to consider if Corellium infringed copyrights covering Apple's icons and wallpapers or contributed to infringement by third parties.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

By Blake Brittain


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 386 B - -
Net income 2023 94 390 M - -
Net cash 2023 54 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,0x
Yield 2023 0,55%
Capitalization 2 730 B 2 730 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,94x
EV / Sales 2024 6,42x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 173,57 $
Average target price 175,91 $
Spread / Average Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.33.59%2 730 031
XIAOMI CORPORATION2.01%35 528
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.35.11%12 499
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-1.37%9 327
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-4.76%807
DZS INC.-47.79%206
