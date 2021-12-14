Apple makes masks mandatory at U.S. retail stores as COVID-19 cases rise

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Apple Inc will require all
customers and employees to wear masks at its U.S. retail stores,
the iPhone maker said on Tuesday, as COVID-19 cases surge in the
country.
Last month, Apple had scrapped its mask mandate for
customers at more than 100 of the company's about 270 stores
across the United States, according to Bloomberg News, as
coronavirus cases declined.
"We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust our
health measures in stores to support the wellbeing of customers
and employees," the company said on Tuesday.
COVID-19 infections are on the rise again, with the spread
of the Omicron variant causing more worry for several major
companies, prompting them to tighten their protocols.
JPMorgan Chase & Co has instructed unvaccinated
staff in Manhattan to work from home, according to a staff memo
seen by Reuters, while investment bank Jefferies Financial Group
has enforced remote working due to a spate of COVID-19
cases.
