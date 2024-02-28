Feb 27 (Reuters) - Apple representatives met with U.S. Justice Department officials last week in a bid to persuade the agency not to file an antitrust suit against the iPhone maker, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
