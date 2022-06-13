Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35 2022-06-13 am EDT
132.78 USD   -3.17%
09:27aApple music, gaming to bring in over $8 bln in revenue by 2025, JPM says
RE
08:57aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Retreat Premarket Monday
MT
08:41aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
Apple music, gaming to bring in over $8 bln in revenue by 2025, JPM says

06/13/2022 | 09:27am EDT
June 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's revenue from gaming and music offerings is expected to jump 36% to $8.2 billion by 2025, J.P.Morgan said on Monday, as the iPhone maker taps its huge user base to drive its subscription services.

The two services are likely to have a combined subscriber base of about 180 million by 2025 - 110 million for music and 70 million for gaming - boosted by the rapid spread of the internet and a booming gaming industry, according to JPM analysts, led by Samik Chatterjee.

Apple Music, which was launched in 2015 and is the second-biggest music-streaming service after Spotify Technology , is expected to account for a bigger chunk of that revenue, raking in about $7 billion by 2025, the brokerage said.

Apple Arcade, the gaming subscription service launched in 2019, is estimated to pull in $1.2 billion.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company does not give a sales breakup for gaming and music services but the overall segment, which includes App Store, Apple TV+, Arcade and Apple Music, reported revenue of $19.82 billion for the March quarter. The business is seen as Apple's engine for expansion.

Chatterjee, who is rated five stars for his estimate accuracy on Apple by Refinitiv Eikon, expects the gaming-market size to hit $360 billion by 2028 and music streaming to reach $55 billion by 2025. (Reporting by Siddarth S and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -3.86% 137.13 Delayed Quote.-22.77%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. -8.67% 102.23 Delayed Quote.-56.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 899 M - -
Net cash 2022 63 669 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 2 219 B 2 219 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,47x
EV / Sales 2023 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 137,13 $
Average target price 188,07 $
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-22.77%2 219 474
XIAOMI CORPORATION-35.56%38 544
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-47.62%12 583
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-35.63%12 069
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-22.06%1 077
DZS INC.9.74%492