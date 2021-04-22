UPDATE April 21, 2021 Apple Celebrates Earth Day 2021 Environmental Justice Challenge for Change with Dolores Huerta and curated content in the App Store, the Apple TV app, Apple Books, Apple Podcasts, Apple Maps, and more make it easy for customers worldwide to learn and engage

This Earth Day, customers around the world can learn about the environment and celebrate the planet through the App Store, Apple TV+, Apple Maps, and Apple Watch.

Today, in celebration of Earth Day 2021, Apple is sharing new ways for customers around the world to learn about climate change and other environmental issues, with a focus on environmental justice. With new educational resources, curated content, and engaging activities, Apple customers can appreciate the beauty of the planet, learn about key issues, and support worthy causes. In addition to these efforts, Apple is driving environmental progress with innovative solutions to meet its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030, and providing a blueprint for other companies to do the same. As part of its 2030 goal, Apple recently announced over 110 of its manufacturing partners around the world are moving to 100 percent renewable energy for their Apple production. Apple has also committed $4.7 billion in its Green Bond spend to invest in projects that address carbon emissions, supporting renewable energy projects that bring clean energy to local communities, and announced a new $200 million effort to protect the world's forests, accelerating natural solutions to climate change. This work is detailed further in Apple's recently released 2021 Environmental Progress Report . Earlier this week, Apple also announced that the all-new iMac, iPad Pro, AirTag, and Apple TV 4K will lead the industry in their use of recycled materials. 'As government and business leaders gather to fight climate change and build a better future for our planet, we're reminded that each of us - in communities around the world - is a part of this work,' said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. 'The resources and community initiatives we're sharing today are all about amplifying voices too often unheard, and giving people the tools to learn, engage, and be part of the solution.'

In Reno, Nevada, Apple's fourth solar project in the state delivers 50 megawatts of new renewable power to the area, including for Apple's local data center.

Lifting Up Voices for Change and Empowering Impacted Communities As people around the world celebrate Earth Day, Apple's focus remains on supporting those communities most impacted by climate change and environmental challenges. In the third installment of its 'Challenge for Change' learning series, Apple is collaborating with Dolores Huerta, social justice advocate and founder of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, to encourage learners of all ages to 'Create a Better World Through Environmental Justice.' The video challenge and companion workbook provide educators, students, and parents with thought-provoking conversation guides that inspire them to create sustainable environments in their neighborhoods and consider the simple ways they can start to address inequities within their own communities. Teams across Apple are working with community organizations and educators to help empower and amplify community voices. These efforts include a focus on Black and Brown communities, girls and young women, and youth activists. As part of ongoing partnerships with Historically Black College and Universities through its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, Apple has collaborated with Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas, to help the school launch a new environmental justice degree program. The company's Impact Accelerator, focused on growing minority-owned businesses to support environmental initiatives and its 2030 carbon neutrality goal, is accepting ongoing applications . To help empower young women, Apple is collaborating with Malala Fund to take long-term action to reduce existing gender disparities in access to climate-related education and to inspire the next generation of female activists, including through a new research and advocacy initiative. And to amplify the voices of young activists, Apple teamed up with The Redford Center in March for its second annual Stories Challenge - a storytelling initiative that empowers youth filmmakers to share their perspectives on environmentalism by producing a video with Clips, Apple's free video creation app for iPhone and iPad - and is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Redford Center Stories Challenge today.

Apple is collaborating with Dolores Huerta, social justice advocate and founder of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, in an educational video challenge to encourage learners of all ages to 'Create a Better World Through Environmental Justice.'

Engaging Storytelling to Learn About Climate Change and the Environment Apple TVapp users can view features on citizen activists and stories that explore the science and human cost of climate change and its impact on wildlife, and offer hope for the future. Additionally, Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy the new documentary 'The Year Earth Changed,' narrated by David Attenborough, as well asthe second seasons of Apple Originals 'Tiny World' and 'Earth At Night In Color.' On Apple Books, customers can explore books and audiobooks about reversing climate change and ways everyone can do their part, alongside spotlights on authors whose work explores environmental themes. The Apple TV app and Apple Books feature special Earth Day collections.users can view features on citizen activists and stories that explore the science and human cost of climate change and its impact on wildlife, and offer hope for the future. Additionally,subscribers can enjoy the new documentary 'The Year Earth Changed,' narrated by David Attenborough, as well asthe second seasons of Apple Originals 'Tiny World' and 'Earth At Night In Color.' On, customers can explore books and audiobooks about reversing climate change and ways everyone can do their part, alongside spotlights on authors whose work explores environmental themes.

Apple Podcasts, the 'Apple Music, customers can listen to earth-inspired musicon the'Sounds of Nature' and new 'Mixtape for Mother Earth' playlists, or enjoy 'Restore Our Earth Through Music,' a special editorial space that features a peaceful soundscape of the seven continents and exclusive motion covers. On, the ' Earth Won't Wait ' editorial collection offers listeners insight and education on environmental issues, providing inspiration for active participation in the fight against climate change and underscoring the power and importance of nature itself. Subsections of the collection include topics such as conscious consumerism, stewardship, and sustainability; global threats and global solutions; and connecting with nature. On, customers can listen to earth-inspired musicon the'Sounds of Nature' and new 'Mixtape for Mother Earth' playlists, or enjoy 'Restore Our Earth Through Music,' a special editorial space that features a peaceful soundscape of the seven continents and exclusive motion covers. The App Store provides a single destination for customers to find a wealth of information on how to make a positive environmental impact. Apps such as Think Dirty, Deliciously Ella, All the World, and Kilma help make sustainable shopping, food waste reduction, and getting children involved in the effort easier than ever before.



In the App Store, apps focused on sustainable shopping, food waste reduction, and getting children involved support consumer awareness in taking action.

On Apple Arcade, 'Alba: A Wildlife Adventure' tells the story of a young girl as she sets out to save her beautiful island and its wildlife. In partnership with Ecologi, each download of the game will result in the planting of one tree as part of a reforestation project in Madagascar.

Apple Arcade's 'Alba: A Wildlife Adventure' tells the story of a young girl working to save local habitats, and through a partnership with Ecologi, each download of the game will result in the planting of one tree.

Transforming Daily Routines into Earth Day Celebrations In communities around the world, customers can use some of their favorite Apple tools to make their daily activity a celebration of Earth Day. With new curated Guides from the National Park Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, Red Tricycle, Culture Trip, FATMAP, and Lonely Planet, Apple Maps helps make exploring nature's wonders a fun adventure for everyone. Discover national parks across the country, destinations for eco-tourism, the best birdwatching spots in New York, glamping sites across Utah's rugged and beautiful landscapes, and more. Apple Watch wearers globally can earn a special Earth Day Award and stickers for Messages by completing a 30-minute workout on April 22.

