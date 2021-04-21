Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : Encrypted chat app Signal alleges flaws in Cellebrite equipment

04/21/2021 | 11:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: USB device is attached to Cellebrite UFED TOUCH, a device for the data extraction from mobile device such as mobile phone or smart phone, as it was demonstrated by Japanese electronics maker Sun Corp. during a photo opportunity in Tokyo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Encrypted chat app Signal suggested in a blog post published on Wednesday that products sold to law enforcement from Israeli surveillance provider Cellebrite can easily be sabotaged.

Cellebrite DI Ltd, which specializes in helping law enforcement and intelligence agencies copy call logs, texts, photos and other data off of smartphones, has repeatedly come under fire for past sales to authoritarian governments, including Russia and China.

Signal, a privacy-focused app eager to show the lengths it goes to protect users' conversations, clashed with Cellebrite last year when the Israeli company said its equipment was upgraded to allow law enforcement to scoop up Signal messages from devices in their possession.

Signal creator and CEO Moxie Marlinspike said in his blog post on Wednesday he had come into possession of a bag of Cellebrite equipment and examined the gear inside.

He was "surprised to find that very little care seems to have been given to Cellebrite's own software security," Marlinspike said, noting it would be easy to add a specially crafted file onto a phone that would derail Cellebrite's functionality.

In a statement, Cellebrite did not directly address Marlinspike's claim but said that the company's employees "continually audit and update our software in order to equip our customers with the best digital intelligence solutions available."

Elsewhere in his blog post, Marlinspike alleged he had found snippets of code from Apple Inc inside Cellebrite's software, something he said "might present a legal risk for Cellebrite and its users" if it was done without authorization.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Signal's allegations come as Cellebrite prepares to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm, valuing the equity of the combined company at around $2.4 billion.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Richard Chang and Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
12:32aAPPLE  : plans to expands ads business - FT
RE
04/21APPLE  : Encrypted chat app Signal alleges flaws in Cellebrite equipment
RE
04/21U.S. senators question Apple and Google on app store dominance
RE
04/21APPLE  : IMac features all-new design in vibrant colors, M1 chip, and 4.5K Retin..
PU
04/21APPLE  : introduces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in a stunning new purple
PU
04/21APPLE  : unveils the next generation of Apple TV 4K
PU
04/21APPLE  : introduces AirTag
PU
04/21APPLE  : leads the next chapter of podcasting with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions
PU
04/21APPLE  : introduces Apple Card Family
PU
04/21Correction to Apple, Google Come Under Fire
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 334 B - -
Net income 2021 74 797 M - -
Net cash 2021 65 835 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 2 235 B 2 235 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,50x
EV / Sales 2022 6,17x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 149,62 $
Last Close Price 133,50 $
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.0.61%2 234 663
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.98%503 974
XIAOMI CORPORATION-20.33%86 435
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-3.25%18 539
HTC CORPORATION32.03%1 162
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-13.31%945
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ