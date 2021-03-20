Apple : Epic Games CEOs on list of witnesses in Fortnite case

March 20 (Reuters) - Apple Inc and Epic Games have
listed their chief executive officers as potential witnesses in
a case between the iPhone maker and the video game developer
over the App Store payment system, court documents showed.
Apple and Epic Games, creator of the popular game Fortnite,
have been in a legal battle since last year, when Epic Games
tried to avoid a 30% App Store fee by launching its own in-app
payment system. The move prompted Apple to ban Fortnite from its
store.
In addition to CEO Tim Cook, Apple also named software chief
Craig Federighi and App Store Vice President Matt Fischer on a
tentative list of witnesses submitted to the U.S. District Court
Northern District of California Oakland Division, a copy of
which was seen by Reuters.
Epic Games listed its founder and CEO Tim Sweeney, its game
store manager Steve Allison, and Thomas Ko, head of online
business strategy, among its own witnesses for the trial.
"The chorus of developers speaking out against Apple and
their anticompetitive practices has become louder," Epic Games
said in a statement.
Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, but
told Bloomberg https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-20/apple-s-cook-other-senior-leaders-to-testify-in-fortnite-trial?sref=ZoyErlU1
in a statement that it felt "confident the case will prove that
Epic purposefully breached its agreement solely to increase its
revenues."
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Derek Francis in Bengaluru;
Editing by Jason Neely and Daniel Wallis)