Apple : French watchdog rejects requests to suspend Apple privacy feature

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - France's antitrust watchdog on
Wednesday rejected a request by online advertising lobbying
groups that Apple suspend a new feature that allows
users to block advertisers from tracking them across different
applications.
The ruling marked the first antitrust decision of its kind
in Europe.
It could have repercussions worldwide for the U.S. tech
giant, which portrays itself as a defender of data privacy
rights, but faces criticism from Facebook, app developers
and startups whose business models rely on the use of
advertising tracking.
Apple said - in response to the decision - that it was
grateful to the French antitrust watchdog for having recognised
that the 'App Tracking Transparency' feature was in the best
interests of French customers.
The antitrust watchdog's decision comes after a preliminary
investigation triggered by a complaint from four advertising
lobbies - IAB France, UDECAM, MMAF and SRI.
Those four had alleged that Apple's conduct constituted an
abuse of its dominant position, because developers have to agree
to Apple's terms to see their apps appear on the company's App
Store and become available to iPhone users.
Two-thirds of the time French people spent online in 2020
were on smartphones, according to French research company
Mediametrie.
Facebook's executives told investors earlier this year that
the change could start hurting the company's revenues in the
first quarter, with Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg accusing
Apple of having "every incentive to use their dominant platform
position to interfere with how our apps and other apps work."
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain. Additional reporting by Foo Yun
Chee in Brussels. Editing by John Stonestreet and Mark Potter)