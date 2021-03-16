Log in
Apple Inc.

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : Google to cut app store fee by half on developers' first $1 million in sales

03/16/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google Play is displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google will cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year, after a similar move by rival Apple Inc last year.

Both the companies have come under fire from large firms such as Microsoft Corp, Spotify Technology SA, as well as startups and smaller companies, that allege the fees deprive consumers of choices and push up app prices.

Google said in a blog post on Tuesday that it would cut app store fees to 15% from 30% effective July 1, a move that would impact most of the developers on its app store. 

In contrast, Apple said in November it planned to lower its commissions only for developers who make $1 million or less in proceeds in a year from its app store.

Fortnite creator Epic Games said in a statement to Reuters that Google's move only alleviates some of the financial burden of developers.

"Whether it's 15% or 30%, for apps obtained through the Google Play Store, developers are forced to use Google's in-app payment services," Epic said.

Epic has been at loggerheads with Apple since August when the game maker tried to avoid paying fees on the iPhone maker's app store by launching its own in-app payment system, which prompted Apple to ban Fortnite from its store.

Data analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated that it could have cost Google about $587 million -- or about 5% of the $11.6 billion it earned from Google Play last year -- had the service fee cut come into effect in 2020.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Praveen Paramasivam; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Aditya Soni and Shinjini Ganguli)

By Chavi Mehta and Subrat Patnaik


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.43% 2083.89 Delayed Quote.17.22%
APPLE INC. 1.27% 125.57 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 333 B - -
Net income 2021 74 529 M - -
Net cash 2021 60 770 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 2 082 B 2 082 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,07x
EV / Sales 2022 5,81x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 149,63 $
Last Close Price 123,99 $
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-6.56%2 081 556
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.22%483 725
XIAOMI CORPORATION-20.78%78 956
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-2.16%18 004
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.51%993
FOCUSRITE PLC2.79%889
