Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : Impact of Apple ad tracking changes will hinge on app developers, executive says

04/27/2021 | 03:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of a silhouette of a mobile user next to a screen projection of the Apple logo

(Reuters) - The impact of Apple Inc's new privacy controls over digital advertising tracking is likely to depend greatly on how app developers implement a new pop-up notification, Apple's user privacy chief told Reuters.

Apple on Monday started enforcing a rule introduced last year requiring developers to use a pop-up notification seeking permission to gather data that can be used to track users across third-party sites and apps.

Facebook Inc has said the rules could harm its customers. Some mobile advertising analysts believe fewer than one in three users will opt-in, which could diminish the effectiveness and profitability of ad targeting.

Erik Neuenschwander, Apple's user privacy chief, said in an interview that opt-in rates are likely to hinge on how developers make their case to users before showing the prompt, and the language used in a space Apple reserves for developers to give a reason for seeking permission.

In past years when Apple introduced new permission pop-ups for items like microphone access, the rates varied with whether users perceived value in granting permission, he said.

"A lot of it is based on the case that the developer makes," Neuenschwander said. "What we have found through all the other permissions that have been coming into iOS over the years, is that (communication) is the major contribution the developer can make to making sure the user gets an informed choice."

Apple's changes only come into effect when app developers either sell data to third-parties for targeting ads, or buy third-party data to mix with their own to target ads.

Developers do not have to use the pop-up to show ads based on first-party data, such as what news stories a user has read in an app.

"We're in favor of advertising - we do some advertising ourselves," Neuenschwander said.

"You won't see Apple prompt to track because we design our applications and our systems such that they don't track users," he added. "That's the approach that we're taking, but we still leave open the fact that others can take other approaches."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.30% 134.72 Delayed Quote.1.53%
FACEBOOK INC 0.63% 303.04 Delayed Quote.10.94%
All news about APPLE INC.
03:09aAPPLE  : Impact of Apple ad tracking changes will hinge on app developers, execu..
RE
03:01aS.Korea stocks end lower on foreign outflows; focus on U.S. tech earnings, Fe..
RE
01:59aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : seen growing at fastest pace in a decade i..
RE
04/26US Stocks Start Week Mixed as Investors Brace for Earnings Onslaught
MT
04/26APPLE  : to invest over $430 billion, create 20,000 U.S. jobs in 5 years
AQ
04/26CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Start Week Mixed as Investors Brace for Earnings Onslau..
MT
04/26Stocks gain on optimism over economic recovery
RE
04/26GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks gain on optimism over economic recovery
RE
04/26APPLE  : Clips adds immersive new AR Spaces
PU
04/26APPLE  : rolls out new privacy feature for iPhone, iPad
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 334 B - -
Net income 2021 74 949 M - -
Net cash 2021 65 835 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,3x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 2 262 B 2 262 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,57x
EV / Sales 2022 6,24x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 149,62 $
Last Close Price 134,72 $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.1.53%2 261 692
XIAOMI CORPORATION-20.48%85 031
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-4.10%18 228
FIH MOBILE LIMITED16.84%1 157
DORO AB (PUBL)29.12%173
GIGASET AG2.33%49
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ