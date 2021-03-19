Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/19 04:00:00 pm
119.99 USD   -0.45%
03/19APPLE  : Jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
RE
03/19GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/19LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : Jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement

03/19/2021 | 11:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York

(Reuters) - A federal jury in Texas said Apple Inc must pay about $308.5 million to Personalized Media Communications LLC (PMC) for infringing a patent associated with digital rights management.

The jurors late no Friday directed Apple to pay a running royalty to PMC, which is generally based on the amount of sales of a product or service.

PMC, a licensing firm, had originally sued Apple in 2015 alleging the tech giant's iTunes service infringed seven of its patents.

Apple successfully challenged PMC's case at the U.S. patent office, but an appeals court in March last year reversed that decision, paving the way for the trial.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment but told Bloomberg that it was disappointed with the ruling and would appeal.

"Cases like this, brought by companies that don't make or sell any products, stifle innovation and ultimately harm consumers," Apple was quoted as saying by Bloomberg https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-19/apple-told-to-pay-308-5-million-for-infringing-drm-patent?sref=ZoyErlU1.

Sugarland, Texas-based PMC has infringement cases pending against companies including Netflix Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Amazon.com Inc.

The case is Personalized Media v. Apple Inc.

(Reporting by Derek Francis and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
03/19APPLE  : Jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
RE
03/19GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/19LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/19Wall Street ends mixed as Treasury yields pause
RE
03/19FACEBOOK  : Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Back Up After Major Outages -- Upda..
DJ
03/19VISA  : Justice Department Investigating Visa Over Debit-Card Practices -- 2nd U..
DJ
03/19Facebook lifts S&P 500 and Nasdaq as Treasury yields pause
RE
03/19UK antitrust regulator prepares to investigate Facebook
RE
03/19UK antitrust regulator prepares to investigate Facebook - FT
RE
03/19Facebook faces antitrust investigation by UK regulator - FT
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 333 B - -
Net income 2021 74 529 M - -
Net cash 2021 60 770 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 2 014 B 2 014 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,87x
EV / Sales 2022 5,62x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 149,63 $
Last Close Price 119,99 $
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-9.16%2 081 556
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.11%483 725
XIAOMI CORPORATION-20.93%78 956
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-1.22%18 004
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.22%993
FOCUSRITE PLC6.05%889
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ