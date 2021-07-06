Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/06 05:29:50 pm
142.925 USD   +2.12%
05:57pAPPLE  : Media firm behind TV show 'Big Little Lies' explores sale - WSJ
RE
12:55pDow leads declines on Wall Street as value stocks take a hit
RE
11:56aThe highest-grossing companies in the US
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : Media firm behind TV show 'Big Little Lies' explores sale - WSJ

07/06/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 6 (Reuters) - Hello Sunshine, the media company behind drama series "Big Little Lies", is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company could be valued at as much as $1 billion in a deal, and has been pursuing avenues for a sale in recent months after receiving interest from suitors including Apple Inc , the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/3xmlxat)

Aimed at telling female-driven stories, Hello Sunshine was founded in 2016 by Academy award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon in partnership with an AT&T Inc joint venture. It is behind TV programs including "The Morning Show" starring Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell.

Its unit, Pacific Standard, counts films "Gone Girl" and "Wild" among its credits.

Hello Sunshine did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
05:57pAPPLE  : Media firm behind TV show 'Big Little Lies' explores sale - WSJ
RE
12:55pDow leads declines on Wall Street as value stocks take a hit
RE
11:56aThe highest-grossing companies in the US
11:49aAPPLE  : Loop Capital Adjusts Apple PT to $150 From $160, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:26aNasdaq hits new high as growth stocks advance; S&P 500 eases
RE
09:21aAPPLE  : Resurs Bank offers Apple Pay to all Nordic customers - A simpler, more ..
AQ
06:43aAPPLE  : JPMorgan Adjusts Apple's Price Target to $170 From $165, Reiterates Ove..
MT
06:29aAPPLE INC  : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
06:04aDOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX  : Nomura Says India's Business Resumption Is Reboun..
MT
07/05FACEBOOK  : Asia industry group warns privacy law changes may force tech firms t..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 355 B - -
Net income 2021 86 612 M - -
Net cash 2021 36 910 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 2 336 B 2 336 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,48x
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 139,96 $
Average target price 156,01 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.5.48%2 221 291
XIAOMI CORPORATION-21.99%89 785
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.27.35%25 292
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD0.40%18 100
FIH MOBILE LIMITED33.68%1 327
DORO AB (PUBL)18.20%154