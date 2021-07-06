Apple : Media firm behind TV show 'Big Little Lies' explores sale - WSJ

July 6 (Reuters) - Hello Sunshine, the media company behind
drama series "Big Little Lies", is exploring a sale, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The company could be valued at as much as $1 billion in a
deal, and has been pursuing avenues for a sale in recent months
after receiving interest from suitors including Apple Inc
, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/3xmlxat)
Aimed at telling female-driven stories, Hello Sunshine was
founded in 2016 by Academy award-winning actress Reese
Witherspoon in partnership with an AT&T Inc joint venture.
It is behind TV programs including "The Morning Show" starring
Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell.
Its unit, Pacific Standard, counts films "Gone Girl" and
"Wild" among its credits.
Hello Sunshine did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)