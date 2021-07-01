Apple : Spain looks into antitrust practices by Apple and Amazon

MADRID, July 1 (Reuters) - Spain's competition watchdog CNMC
is investigating possible anti-competitive practices in Spain by
Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc regarding online
sales of electronic products.
The CNMC said in a statement on Thursday that it had opened
disciplinary proceedings over possible unlawful conduct by both
companies that would include possible restrictions on the Amazon
website in Spain.
"(Restrictions) would affect the retail sale of Apple
products by third parties and the advertising of competing Apple
products, leading to a reduced competition in the Internet
retail market for electronic products," the CNMC said.
In addition, they could strengthen Amazon's position in the
sector of providing marketing services to third-party retailers
through online platforms in Spain.
Amazon said in a statement it was fully collaborating with
the authority on this issue, while Apple in Spain was not
immediately available to comment.
The CNMC's proceedings open a maximum period of 18 months
for the investigation and resolution of the case.
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Jonathan Oatis)