Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : Taiwan June exports seen up for 12th month in a row

07/05/2021 | 01:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI (Reuters) - For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWCPIY%3DECI

Taiwan's exports likely rose for a 12th straight month in June, a Reuters poll showed, lifted by demand for electronic goods from the global economic recovery and as more people work and study from home.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for hi-tech gadgets.

It is a key supplier to Apple Inc, which in April posted sales and profits ahead of Wall Street expectations fuelled by 5G iPhone upgrades but warned that a global chip shortage could dent iPads and Mac sales by several billion dollars.

The export forecasts from the poll of 12 analysts ranged widely between a rise of 20% and 42%, on uncertainties over the COVID-19 outbreak that has disrupted the global supply chain.

Exports were seen climbing 30.3% last month.

In May, exports rose 38.6% from a year earlier to $37.41 billion.

Taiwan's exports have been helped by robust demand for laptops and tablets to support working from home due to the pandemic, and more recently strong demand from recovering economies such as China, the United States and Europe.

Imports were seen growing 33.4% in June, after soaring 40.9% in the prior month.

The consumer price index (CPI) was tipped to rise 2.3% from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 2.48% in May.

Inflation and trade data will both be released on Wednesday.

(Poll complied by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
01:26aAPPLE  : Taiwan June exports seen up for 12th month in a row
RE
07/03TERRY GOU : Exclusive-Taiwan's Terry Gou, TSMC reach initial agreements for BioN..
RE
07/02Amazon to grant new CEO Jassy over $200 million in stock
RE
07/02US Stocks Gain, Extending Record Run, as Bond Yields Drop After Jobs Report
MT
07/02CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Gain, Extending Record Run, as Bond Yields Drop After J..
MT
07/02US Stocks Gain, Extending Record Run, as Bond Yields Drop After Mixed Jobs Re..
MT
07/02S&P 500, Nasdaq hit records on strong June jobs data
RE
07/02Tech rules not just for a few giants, EU's Vestager says
RE
07/02BROADCOM  : US FTC files proposed settlement with Broadcom
RE
07/02TERRY GOU : Taiwan's Terry Gou, TSMC reach initial agreements for BioNTech vacci..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 355 B - -
Net income 2021 86 555 M - -
Net cash 2021 36 910 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 2 336 B 2 336 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,48x
EV / Sales 2022 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 139,96 $
Average target price 156,14 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.5.48%2 221 291
XIAOMI CORPORATION-21.08%89 785
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.25.94%25 292
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-6.86%18 100
FIH MOBILE LIMITED32.63%1 327
DORO AB (PUBL)22.06%154