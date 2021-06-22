Log in
06/22/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
PRESS RELEASEJune 22, 2021
Apple Tower Theatre opens Thursday in downtown Los Angeles
Historic theater has premiered new technology since 1927
Apple Tower Theatre will open in the historic Broadway Theater District of downtown Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELESApple today previewed its newest retail location at the historic Tower Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. One of Apple's most significant restoration projects to date, Apple Tower Theatre aims to inspire even more creativity in the heart of downtown. Apple will also launch Today at Apple Creative Studios, a global initiative that will provide hands-on experience and mentorship to young creatives, kicking off with the opening of the new store in Los Angeles.
The theater has undergone a complete seismic upgrade and will be enjoyed by generations to come.
Apple Tower Theatre is Apple's 26th location in greater Los Angeles. The store's nearly 100 talented retail team members join more than 3,000 Apple Store employees across the region. Also based in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ works with many of the world's most creative storytellers and supports thousands of jobs in the creative industry across California.
'At every corner, Los Angeles bursts with creativity across the arts, music, and entertainment, and we are thrilled to build on our relationship with this special city,' said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. 'Apple Tower Theatre honors the rich history and legacy of this entertainment capital.'
Tower Theatre's legacy of technological innovation continues today as the perfect venue to discover Apple's full line of iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and to inspire creativity with Today at Apple sessions.
A Building Steeped in History
Originally home to the first theater in Los Angeles wired for film with sound, the historic Tower Theatre was designed in 1927 by renowned motion-picture theater architect S. Charles Lee. That legacy of technological innovation continues today as the prefect venue to discover Apple's full line of iPhone, iPad and Mac, each of which has transformed modern-day filmmaking, photography, and music composition.
Upon the closing of its doors in 1988, the space has lain empty and unused. With the same level of care found in previous restoration projects, Apple collaborated with leading preservationists, restoration artists, and the City of Los Angeles to thoughtfully preserve and restore the theater's beauty and grandeur. Every surface was carefully refinished, and the building has undergone a full seismic upgrade.
Tower Theatre was the first theater in Los Angeles wired for films with sound.
Artisans thoughtfully restored, repaired, painted, and polished each surface by hand.
Commissioned art for the new store symbolizes the intersection of liberal arts and technology.
The theater's original balcony seating has been modernized and made accessible, creating an open, flexible space for Genius Bar appointments.
The theater's original balcony seating has been modernized and made accessible, creating an open, flexible space for Genius Bar appointments.
The overhead dome, which originally depicted scenes full of clouds and cherubs, had been painted over in a previous restoration. It now brightens the space with an atmospheric sky.
  • previous
  • next
Apple Tower Theatre anchors the corner of Eighth Street and Broadway, where visitors will immediately recognize the fully restored clock tower, recreated Broadway marquee, clean terra cotta exterior, and renovated historic blade sign. After walking through the Broadway doors, guests enter the monumental lobby inspired by Charles Garnier's Paris Opera house, featuring a grand arched stairway with bronze handrails flanked by marble Corinthian columns.
The restored stained-glass window features a unique fleur-de-lis pattern with a coiled celluloid film strip and the purple stripe found only on early sound film.
From left to right: After walking under the recreated Broadway marquee and into the store, visitors will enter the monumental lobby, inspired by Charles Garnier's Paris Opera house.
From top to bottom: After walking under the recreated Broadway marquee and into the store, visitors will enter the monumental lobby, inspired by Charles Garnier's Paris Opera house.
In the heart of the store is the Forum and signature video wall, sitting underneath the fully restored arch and surrounded by the theater's original balconies. The Forum will be home to Today at Apple, where free daily sessions led by Apple team members and members of the local creative community provide inspiration and teach practical skills. The expansive auditorium, surrounded by embellished arched bays and restored bronze, displays all of customers' favorite products, including the all-new iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K.
Visitors looking for service and support from Apple team members have ample space, as the theater's original seating on the upper level has been modernized and made accessible to create an open, flexible space for Genius Bar appointments. Two new elevators have been installed in the theater, welcoming all customers to every level of the new store.
The Forum is at the heart of the theater, which has been reimagined for Today at Apple sessions.
Today at Apple Creative Studios
Today at Apple Creative Studios - LA kicks off a global initiative for underrepresented young creatives as part of the ongoing Today at Apple programming offered in Apple Store locations worldwide. In collaboration with the nonprofit Music Forward Foundation, as well as Inner-City Arts and the Social Justice Learning Institute, Creative Studios LA will provide access to technology, creative resources, and hands-on experience, along with a platform to elevate and amplify up-and-coming talents' stories over nine weeks of free programming.
Today at Apple will also offer public in-store sessions at Tower Theatre and virtual sessions hosted by Creative Studios teaching artists and mentors, including photographer and filmmaker Bethany Mollenkof, rapper and producer D Smoke, singer-songwriter Syd, and cellist and singer Kelsey Lu. Noah Humes and his mentor, Maurice Harris, two artists who worked on the mural outside Tower Theatre inspired by the spirit of Creative Studios LA, will also teach a virtual session. Everyone is welcome to register at apple.com/creative-studios-la.
Apple Tower Theatre Opens Thursday at 10 a.m.
The store team will welcome its first customers Thursday, June 24, at 10 a.m. Apple Tower Theatre will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, with team members ready to provide support and service to all visitors. For those wishing to order new products online, customers can get shopping help from Apple Specialists, choose monthly financing options, trade in eligible devices, receive Support services, and elect for no-contact delivery or Apple Store pickup.
Nearly 100 Apple retail team members are ready to welcome customers at the grand opening Thursday, June 24.
Share article
About Apple

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms - iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS - provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

Press Contacts

Nick Leahy

Apple

nleahy@apple.com

(408) 862-5012

Monica Fernandez

Apple

monicaf@apple.com

(669) 218-1802

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 17:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
