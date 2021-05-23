Apple : Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. investors look to Europe for next leg of stock gains

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - As U.S. stocks are hit with a
bout of volatility, some investors are looking to European
equities, attracted by lower valuations and the region’s nascent
emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.
European equity funds have notched their longest streak of
net inflows in more than three years, according to data from
EPFR, while fund managers globally surveyed by BofA Global
Research said they are more overweight European stocks than at
any time since March 2018. Morgan Stanley’s strategists,
meanwhile, have named holding European stocks as one of their
top trades.
The focus on Europe comes as the region’s benchmarks have
kept pace with their U.S. counterparts after years of
underperformance. The STOXX 600 is up 10.7%
year-to-date, broadly matching the S&P 500. The S&P 500 was off
1.7% from its record high as of Thursday, while the European
index has slipped 0.8% from its peak.
"We have been more exposed to the U.S. over the past years
and now we are becoming more interested in foreign equities,"
said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern
Mutual Wealth Management Company.
Investors see an opportunity as Europe's recovery begins to
take root while the U.S. economic growth rate is expected to
soon peak. European indexes are also more heavily weighted in
the types of stocks expected to perform particularly well as the
global economy bounces back, such as financials and industrials.
“Vaccinations are ticking up, you are likely to see
restrictions come off and that should mean a decent economic
recovery which will bleed into the markets in the euro zone,”
Schutte said.
After contracting in the first quarter, the euro zone's
gross domestic product is expected to increase in the second
quarter and post its fastest growth in the third, rising on an
annualized basis by 9.2%, according to Oxford Economics. U.S.
GDP, meanwhile, is expected to post its peak growth rate of
13.3% in the second quarter, after it expanded in the first
quarter.
Meanwhile, nearly 48% of the U.S. population had received at
least one vaccine dose as of Wednesday, compared with almost 28%
of the European population, according to Our World in Data https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations.
“The story for the first few months of this year has been
around U.S. exceptionalism," said Mona Mahajan, senior U.S.
investment strategist at Allianz Global Investors. "As we look
through to the next three to six months, that may fade a bit
especially if Europe continues to play catch-up.”
Many European stocks are also trading at relative discounts
to their U.S. counterparts. The S&P 500 trades at nearly 21
times forward earnings compared with 16.7 times for the STOXX
index, according to Refinitiv Datastream - a wider gap than on
average over the past 10 years, although that difference has
recently narrowed.
Part of the gap stems from the fact that U.S. indexes are
more heavily skewed towards tech and other growth stocks that
tend to carry higher valuations. Those stocks have helped propel
the U.S. stock market since the financial crisis a decade ago
and helped push S&P 500 performance ahead of European markets,
but could fall out of favor as rising bond yields and inflation
fears cut into their valuations.
Several factors could complicate the decision to shift into
European stocks. With tech and internet giants such as Apple
and Amazon continuing to put up strong
profits, investors may be reluctant to cut back on a trade that
has worked for years.
As inflation worries have hit U.S. stocks in recent weeks,
there are also some concerns about euro zone inflation, which is
approaching 2%, its fastest rate in years.
Any setbacks to Europe's COVID-19 response and economic
rebound also could undermine the case for equities there,
investors said. So could a reversal in the dollar’s recent
weakening trend, which would hurt U.S. investors seeking to
convert profits in their euro-denominated assets back into their
home currency. The dollar is down about 4% against the euro
since the start of April.
"The next move we make is probably going to be to decrease
the U.S. and increase international just because of the forces
that we are seeing in the market," said John Traynor, chief
investment officer of People’s United Wealth Management in
Bridgeport, Connecticut.
But, Traynor added, "when the dollar is moving up, that
hurts you if you’re investing internationally."
