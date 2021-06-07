Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : adds virtual IDs on iPhone, video plans that rival Zoom, Teams

06/07/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apples Worldwide Developers Conference

(Reuters) - Apple Inc, facing accusations from rivals that it has too much control over its App Store, on Monday outlined plans to increase user privacy and keep consumer data out of other companies' hands, laying out features including expanded video conferencing and storing virtual government IDs on iPhones.

The changes came at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference for software developers, some of whom have started to complain about Apple's grip over which apps can appear on its devices, as well as its 15% to 30% commissions on digital sales.

Many of the new features allow users to safeguard data, trusting the information to the Apple brand. Users will be able to scan ID cards in participating U.S. states, and the cards will be encrypted in a user's digital wallet, along with credit cards and transit cards in some U.S. cities. It is working with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration to accept the digital IDs at airports.

In many cases, Apple itself cannot see all the information. The company has updated the paid version of its iCloud storage service to include a service that obscures a user's Web-browsing habits, even from Apple. Another new iCloud feature will let users hide their real email address, which has become increasingly used as an identifier for digital marketers to track users. Apple said iCloud pricing will not change with the new features.

Apple also tweaked some of its apps and services in ways that could intensify its rivalries with Zoom Video Communications Inc and Microsoft Corp's Teams, both of which gained prominence during the pandemic.

It updated its FaceTime video chat app to allow scheduling calls with multiple attendees and making the software compatible with Android and Windows devices.

Apple also introduced what it calls in-app events, a way for developers to host live events within apps and have those events featured in real time in the App Store. Video game developers, for example, could host live tournaments and market those on the App Store, which Apple's current systems are not built to handle.

The move could intensify competition with Facebook Inc, which on Monday said it was planning to launch an online events business that would be free until 2023 and thereafter will charge commissions lower than Apple's 30% fees for the App Store.

Several of the other features Apple introduced Monday, such as the ability to snap a photo of a sign and use artificial intelligence to pluck out the written text, have been present on the rival Android operating system for several years.

The rest of Apple's conference is dedicated to technical sessions for developers, some of whom have bristled at its controls and fees.

Those issues have come under regulatory scrutiny and are at the heart of an antitrust lawsuit brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, in which a federal judge is considering how to rule.

Apple has said its App Store practices increase the market for mobile software by creating an environment for paid apps that consumers trust, and Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and his team did not address frayed developer relations during the presentation.

Not all developers have negative sentiments, said Ben Bajarin, chief executive at Creative Strategies, who has been surveying Apple developers and found more than 90% have no plans to stop making apps for Apple devices.

However, some complaints are widespread, with more than half of developers saying fees should be capped at 10%, and many wanting more clarity around reasons for rejecting apps from the App Store and how to resolve such issues, Bajarin said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Peter Henderson, Aurora Ellis, Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)

By Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
05:03pAPPLE  : adds virtual IDs on iPhone, video plans that rival Zoom, Teams
RE
04:44pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Start Week Mostly Lower as Investors Continue to Weigh ..
MT
04:16pAPPLE  : previews new software for iPhone, other gadgets
AQ
03:48pAPPLE  : Unveils iOS 15, New Privacy Features
MT
02:59pAPPLE  : IOS 15 brings powerful new features to stay connected, focus, explore, ..
PU
02:59pAPPLE  : previews new iPad productivity features with iPadOS 15
PU
02:59pAPPLE  : MacOS Monterey introduces powerful features to get more done
PU
02:55pAPPLE  : advances its privacy leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey,..
PU
02:47pAPPLE  : Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey,..
BU
02:47pAPPLE  : macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 354 B - -
Net income 2021 86 573 M - -
Net cash 2021 21 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 2 101 B 2 101 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,87x
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 156,49 $
Last Close Price 125,89 $
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-5.12%2 100 806
XIAOMI CORPORATION-14.61%95 496
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.94%20 014
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-11.56%16 933
FIH MOBILE LIMITED29.47%1 251
DORO AB (PUBL)20.99%164