Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : awards grants for computer chip courses to historically Black schools

06/17/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said Thursday it will give $5 million to four historically Black universities to help expand their engineering programs for designing the chips that power electronic devices.

Apple said the $5 million will be spread across Alabama A&M University, Howard University, in Washington, D.C., Morgan State University, in Baltimore, and Prairie View A&M University, in Texas, over three years. The money comes from Apple's broader racial justice initiative, which it announced last year with $100 million in initial funding.

The grants will support each school's engineering departments and seek to focus expanding course work in fields like computing architecture and designing chips. The money will also support fellowships and internships in hardware technologies, Apple said.

Apple custom designs many of the chips in its flagship devices, including central processors in its Mac computers and iPhones and special chips in its AirPods headphones that help them work smoothly with other Apple devices.

"We know many jobs of the future will be in innovative areas like silicon engineering and we want to help ensure the leaders of tomorrow have access to transformational learning opportunities," Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
05:47pAPPLE  : awards grants for computer chip courses to historically Black schools
RE
04:52pTech shares buck trend as hawkish Fed weighs on global stock markets
RE
04:49pGLOBAL MARKETS : Tech shares buck trend as hawkish Fed weighs on global stock ma..
RE
04:35pNasdaq closes up on tech stocks strength, as hawkish Fed limits S&P
RE
02:46pTech shares buck trend as Wall Street, bonds slide
RE
02:15pAPPLE  : WHOMENTORSDOTCOM INC. Intends To Recruit 10,000 Volunteers Worldwide To..
AQ
10:27aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, HSBC, RyanAir, CureVac, Wise...
06:41aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING  : Stocks Slip as Markets -2-
DJ
06:23aHANG SENG  : Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.4% on Tech, Auto Shares Rally
MT
01:36aATOMOS  : Names Former Apple Manager in New Role of Product Chief
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 354 B - -
Net income 2021 86 503 M - -
Net cash 2021 36 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 2 199 B 2 199 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,11x
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 156,40 $
Last Close Price 130,15 $
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-1.91%2 171 895
XIAOMI CORPORATION-14.76%90 264
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.65%21 574
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-0.08%17 961
FIH MOBILE LIMITED30.53%1 278
DORO AB (PUBL)22.06%164