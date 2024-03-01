Apple: no longer a favorite stock at Goldman

March 01, 2024 at 11:04 am EST Share

Apple shares fell sharply on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, suffering from Goldman Sachs' decision to remove the stock from its "US Conviction List" of favorite American stocks.



At around 10:45 a.m. (Wall Street time), the stock was down 1.5%, compared with a 0.3% gain at the same time for the S&P 500, the benchmark index for American stock managers.



The strategists do not explain precisely why they are removing the stock from their list after 274 days, but they do indicate that they have decided to integrate that of team management software developer Monday.com instead.



Since joining Goldman's list of favorite U.S. stocks, Apple has lost 1.6%, compared with a 19% gain for the S&P index in the meantime.



In a recent research note, Goldman Sachs - still a buy on the stock - had nevertheless raised its price target from $223 to $232, praising the arrival of a new generation of devices and the group's development in services.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.