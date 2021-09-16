Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : offers more ways to shop for the iPhone 13 lineup, iPad, and iPad mini

09/16/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UPDATESeptember 16, 2021
Apple offers customers more ways to shop for the all-new iPhone 13 lineup, iPad, and iPad mini
iPad and iPad mini available for order now; iPhone 13 lineup available for pre-order beginning September 17
Starting tomorrow, September 17, customers can pre-order Apple's innovative and elegant iPhone 13 lineup, and choose from a number of new pickup, payment, and delivery options, as well as great carrier offers directly at Apple Retail. Customers can already order the powerful new iPad mini and ninth-generation iPad. The full iPhone 13 and iPad product lineups will be available in stores and delivered to customers beginning Friday, September 24.
With an entirely redesigned online store, shopping with Apple online or in-store is simpler than ever. Whether a customer is seeking personalized support and advice from an Apple Specialist or taking advantage of Apple's convenient delivery and pickup options, free engraving, special carrier offers, or great new trade-in values, the best place to buy the latest Apple products is at Apple.
iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the most pro iPhone lineup ever, introduce all-new camera hardware, an intelligent display with ProMotion, the best graphics performance ever on iPhone, and amazing battery life.
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini introduce major innovations in technology, including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone, a powerhouse chip, and an impressive leap in battery life.
The ninth-generation iPad is a huge leap forward and delivers advanced features at an incredible price.
The powerful new iPad mini features an all-screen design, the A15 Bionic chip, Touch ID, Center Stage, and more.
  • previous
  • next
'Hey Siri, Set an Alarm for iPhone 13 Pre-Orders Tomorrow at 5 A.M. PDT'
Apple is making it easier than ever for customers to get ready for pre-orders of iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini. From now until tonight at 9 p.m. PDT, customers can get a head start on pre-orders by choosing their iPhone 13 model, selecting how they want to pay, and leaving the product in their shopping bag, so they're only a click away once pre-orders open.
There are new options to pay monthly, and when customers add Apple Card as their payment method, they will get 3 percent Daily Cash back, whether their order is paid in full or via monthly installments. Customers can also elect to trade in their current device to get credit toward a new iPhone.
Turn the Device You Have into the Device You Want with Apple Trade In
Through carrier offers, financing options, and Apple's Trade In program, customers now have even more ways to become Apple owners.
iPhone holds its value for years, and new trade-in values are better than ever. Customers can save up to $1,000 on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with trade-in directly from the Apple Store online or at an Apple Store when they activate it with select US carriers. For terms, eligibility requirements, and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers. In-store or online, Apple Specialists help customers choose the right device and payment plan, and will activate and set up new products.
Apple's Trade In program is quick and simple. In an Apple Store, customers receive instant credit toward a purchase or an Apple Gift Card to use anytime. For those trading in products from home, Apple will send a prepaid trade-in kit to package the old device. As always, if the device isn't eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.
Shop with Help from Apple
Available only at Apple, those looking for help finding the product that best meets their needs are able to receive one-on-one support from Apple Specialists. Online or in-store, Apple matches customers with a dedicated team member to provide a personalized shopping experience and offer help setting up new devices. In addition, SignTime offers on-demand sign language interpreters to customers in-store and online.
Once a customer buys their new iPhone or iPad, Apple offers same-day and next-day delivery in a number of markets, as well as convenient pickup at a local Apple Store.
Going Further with Expert Support
Apple's highly trained teams are available to assist customers in whatever way they may need. After a new product is shipped or purchased in-store, Apple offers free online sessions with experts to cover any question, all with the goal of helping customers get the most from their new devices.
For those looking to learn more about their new products, online Today at Apple Product Skills sessions offer tips on how to get the most out of iPhone, iPad, and Mac across various hardware and software features.
To find a nearby store or shop online, visit apple.com/store.
Share article

  • Text of this article

    September 16, 2021

    UPDATE

    Apple offers customers more ways to shop for the all-new iPhone 13 lineup, iPad, and iPad mini

    iPad and iPad mini available for order now; iPhone 13 lineup available for pre-order beginning September 17

    Starting tomorrow, September 17, customers can pre-order Apple's innovative and elegant iPhone 13 lineup, and choose from a number of new pickup, payment, and delivery options, as well as great carrier offers directly at Apple Retail. Customers can already order the powerful new iPad mini and ninth-generation iPad. The full iPhone 13 and iPad product lineups will be available in stores and delivered to customers beginning Friday, September 24.

    With an entirely redesigned online store, shopping with Apple online or in-store is simpler than ever. Whether a customer is seeking personalized support and advice from an Apple Specialist or taking advantage of Apple's convenient delivery and pickup options, free engraving, special carrier offers, or great new trade-in values, the best place to buy the latest Apple products is at Apple.

    'Hey Siri, Set an Alarm for iPhone 13 Pre-Orders Tomorrow at 5 A.M. PDT'

    Apple is making it easier than ever for customers to get ready for pre-orders of iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini. From now until tonight at 9 p.m. PDT, customers can get a head start on pre-orders by choosing their iPhone 13 model, selecting how they want to pay, and leaving the product in their shopping bag, so they're only a click away once pre-orders open.

    There are new options to pay monthly, and when customers add Apple Card as their payment method, they will get 3 percent Daily Cash back, whether their order is paid in full or via monthly installments. Customers can also elect to trade in their current device to get credit toward a new iPhone.

    Turn the Device You Have into the Device You Want with Apple Trade In

    Through carrier offers, financing options, and Apple's Trade In program, customers now have even more ways to become Apple owners.

    iPhone holds its value for years, and new trade-in values are better than ever. Customers can save up to $1,000 on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with trade-in directly from the Apple Store online or at an Apple Store when they activate it with select US carriers. For terms, eligibility requirements, and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers. In-store or online, Apple Specialists help customers choose the right device and payment plan, and will activate and set up new products.

    Apple's Trade In program is quick and simple. In an Apple Store, customers receive instant credit toward a purchase or an Apple Gift Card to use anytime. For those trading in products from home, Apple will send a prepaid trade-in kit to package the old device. As always, if the device isn't eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.

    Shop with Help from Apple

    Available only at Apple, those looking for help finding the product that best meets their needs are able to receive one-on-one support from Apple Specialists. Online or in-store, Apple matches customers with a dedicated team member to provide a personalized shopping experience and offer help setting up new devices. In addition, SignTime offers on-demand sign language interpreters to customers in-store and online.

    Once a customer buys their new iPhone or iPad, Apple offers same-day and next-day delivery in a number of markets, as well as convenient pickup at a local Apple Store.

    Going Further with Expert Support

    Apple's highly trained teams are available to assist customers in whatever way they may need. After a new product is shipped or purchased in-store, Apple offers free online sessions with experts to cover any question, all with the goal of helping customers get the most from their new devices.

    For those looking to learn more about their new products, online Today at Apple Product Skills sessions offer tips on how to get the most out of iPhone, iPad, and Mac across various hardware and software features.

    To find a nearby store or shop online, visit apple.com/store.

    Press Contacts

    Nick Leahy

    Apple

    nleahy@apple.com

    (408) 862-5012

    Monica Fernandez

    Apple

    monicaf@apple.com

    (669) 218-1802

    Apple Media Helpline

    media.help@apple.com

    (408) 974-2042

    Copy text

  • Images in this article

Press Contacts

Nick Leahy

Apple

nleahy@apple.com

(408) 862-5012

Monica Fernandez

Apple

monicaf@apple.com

(669) 218-1802

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 13:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
09:12aAPPLE : offers more ways to shop for the iPhone 13 lineup, iPad, and iPad mini
PU
07:01aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely in Negative Territory on Pre-Bell Th..
MT
05:02aTaiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro to go public via $2.35 billion SPAC d..
RE
04:18aCourt win for EU regulators over crackdown on $825 mln Belgium tax scheme
RE
04:12aChipmaker TSMC aims for net zero emissions by 2050
RE
02:13aEPIC V APPLE : Apple Must Allow Other Forms Of In-App Purchase
AQ
09/15APPLE : Wall Street gains as crude price surge, strong economic data prompt broa..
RE
09/15SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed as IronNet Soars After Earnings Report
MT
09/15Wall Street gains on crude price surge, economic data
RE
09/15APPLE : iPhone 13 'Incremental' Improvements Good Enough to Drive Upgrades, Swit..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 366 B - -
Net income 2021 93 849 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 2 463 B 2 463 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,51x
EV / Sales 2022 6,30x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 149,03 $
Average target price 165,36 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.12.31%2 463 491
XIAOMI CORPORATION-30.12%74 546
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD2.13%19 571
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.48%17 127
FIH MOBILE LIMITED21.05%1 184
GIGASET AG8.67%51