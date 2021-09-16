Apple : offers more ways to shop for the iPhone 13 lineup, iPad, and iPad mini

September 16, 2021

UPDATE

Apple offers customers more ways to shop for the all-new iPhone 13 lineup, iPad, and iPad mini

iPad and iPad mini available for order now; iPhone 13 lineup available for pre-order beginning September 17

Starting tomorrow, September 17, customers can pre-order Apple's innovative and elegant iPhone 13 lineup, and choose from a number of new pickup, payment, and delivery options, as well as great carrier offers directly at Apple Retail. Customers can already order the powerful new iPad mini and ninth-generation iPad. The full iPhone 13 and iPad product lineups will be available in stores and delivered to customers beginning Friday, September 24.

With an entirely redesigned online store, shopping with Apple online or in-store is simpler than ever. Whether a customer is seeking personalized support and advice from an Apple Specialist or taking advantage of Apple's convenient delivery and pickup options, free engraving, special carrier offers, or great new trade-in values, the best place to buy the latest Apple products is at Apple.

'Hey Siri, Set an Alarm for iPhone 13 Pre-Orders Tomorrow at 5 A.M. PDT'

Apple is making it easier than ever for customers to get ready for pre-orders of iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini. From now until tonight at 9 p.m. PDT, customers can get a head start on pre-orders by choosing their iPhone 13 model, selecting how they want to pay, and leaving the product in their shopping bag, so they're only a click away once pre-orders open.

There are new options to pay monthly, and when customers add Apple Card as their payment method, they will get 3 percent Daily Cash back, whether their order is paid in full or via monthly installments. Customers can also elect to trade in their current device to get credit toward a new iPhone.

Turn the Device You Have into the Device You Want with Apple Trade In

Through carrier offers, financing options, and Apple's Trade In program, customers now have even more ways to become Apple owners.

iPhone holds its value for years, and new trade-in values are better than ever. Customers can save up to $1,000 on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with trade-in directly from the Apple Store online or at an Apple Store when they activate it with select US carriers. For terms, eligibility requirements, and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers. In-store or online, Apple Specialists help customers choose the right device and payment plan, and will activate and set up new products.

Apple's Trade In program is quick and simple. In an Apple Store, customers receive instant credit toward a purchase or an Apple Gift Card to use anytime. For those trading in products from home, Apple will send a prepaid trade-in kit to package the old device. As always, if the device isn't eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.

Shop with Help from Apple

Available only at Apple, those looking for help finding the product that best meets their needs are able to receive one-on-one support from Apple Specialists. Online or in-store, Apple matches customers with a dedicated team member to provide a personalized shopping experience and offer help setting up new devices. In addition, SignTime offers on-demand sign language interpreters to customers in-store and online.

Once a customer buys their new iPhone or iPad, Apple offers same-day and next-day delivery in a number of markets, as well as convenient pickup at a local Apple Store.

Going Further with Expert Support

Apple's highly trained teams are available to assist customers in whatever way they may need. After a new product is shipped or purchased in-store, Apple offers free online sessions with experts to cover any question, all with the goal of helping customers get the most from their new devices.

For those looking to learn more about their new products, online Today at Apple Product Skills sessions offer tips on how to get the most out of iPhone, iPad, and Mac across various hardware and software features.

To find a nearby store or shop online, visit apple.com/store.

