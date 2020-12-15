Log in
Apple : plans 30% increase in iPhone production for first half of 2021 - Nikkei

12/15/2020 | 04:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: Apple's 5G iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 are seen at an Apple Store, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Apple Inc plans to manufacture up to 96 million iPhones in the first half of 2021, a nearly 30% year-on-year increase, Nikkei reported https://s.nikkei.com/3mlVbPC on Tuesday.

It has asked suppliers to produce around 95 million to 96 million iPhones, including the latest iPhone 12 range as well as older iPhone 11 and SE, though shortage of key parts could threaten the target, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

This would mark a 20% rise from 2019 though the target will be regularly reviewed and revised in response to any changes in consumer demand, according to the report.

The tentative full-year forecast that the iPhone maker shared with its suppliers suggests it plans to make up to 230 million iPhones in 2021, including both old and new models, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.51% 121.78 Delayed Quote.66.74%
NIKKEI 225 -0.17% 26687.84 Real-time Quote.12.66%
