>
Equities
>
Nasdaq
>
Apple Inc.
AAPL
APPLE INC.
(AAPL)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
02/23 01:39:48 pm
124.2199
USD
-1.41%
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Apple plans to increase dividend - CNBC
02/23/2021 | 01:39pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(Reuters) - Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said that the company was planning to increase dividend, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing the shareholder meeting. (https://cnb.cx/2ZIjRcj)
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
333 B
-
-
Net income 2021
74 750 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
58 731 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
28,4x
Yield 2021
0,67%
Capitalization
2 115 B
2 115 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
6,17x
EV / Sales 2022
5,90x
Nbr of Employees
147 000
Free-Float
99,9%
More Financials
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
46
Average target price
149,33 $
Last Close Price
126,00 $
Spread / Highest target
38,9%
Spread / Average Target
18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
-34,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Timothy Donald Cook
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson
Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch
Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.
-5.04%
2 115 300
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
1.48%
496 224
XIAOMI CORPORATION
-15.36%
94 164
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
13.74%
21 687
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
-6.83%
1 024
FOCUSRITE PLC
-2.33%
855
