APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Apple plans to increase dividend - CNBC

02/23/2021 | 01:39pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn

(Reuters) - Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said that the company was planning to increase dividend, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing the shareholder meeting. (https://cnb.cx/2ZIjRcj)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 333 B - -
Net income 2021 74 750 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 2 115 B 2 115 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,17x
EV / Sales 2022 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-5.04%2 115 300
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.48%496 224
XIAOMI CORPORATION-15.36%94 164
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD13.74%21 687
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.83%1 024
FOCUSRITE PLC-2.33%855
