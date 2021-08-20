Apple : postpones office return to at least January - Bloomberg News

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is delaying its return
to corporate offices to January at the earliest from October,
Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3gihpBW on Friday,
citing a memo.
The iPhone maker told staff it would confirm the re-opening
timeline one month before employees are required to return to
the office, the reported added.
Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment
outside regular business hours.
