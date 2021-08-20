Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : postpones office return to at least January - Bloomberg News

08/20/2021 | 01:51am EDT
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is delaying its return to corporate offices to January at the earliest from October, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3gihpBW on Friday, citing a memo.

The iPhone maker told staff it would confirm the re-opening timeline one month before employees are required to return to the office, the reported added.

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
