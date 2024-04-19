April 18 (Reuters) - Apple removed Meta Platforms' WhatsApp and Threads from its app store in China on Friday saying it was ordered to by the government, the Wall Street Journal reported. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
