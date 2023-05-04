Apple reports second quarter results

Services revenue reaches new all-time high

iPhone revenue sets March quarter record

Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended April 1, 2023. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $94.8 billion, down 3 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.52, unchanged year over year.

“We are pleased to report an all-time record in Services and a March quarter record for iPhone despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, and to have our installed base of active devices reach an all-time high,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We continue to invest for the long term and lead with our values, including making major progress toward building carbon neutral products and supply chains by 2030.”

“Our year-over-year business performance improved compared to the December quarter, and we generated strong operating cash flow of $28.6 billion while returning over $23 billion to shareholders during the quarter,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “Given our confidence in Apple’s future and the value we see in our stock, our Board has authorized an additional $90 billion for share repurchases. We are also raising our quarterly dividend for the eleventh year in a row.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of the Company’s common stock, an increase of 4 percent. The dividend is payable on May 18, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2023. The board of directors has also authorized an additional program to repurchase up to $90 billion of the Company’s common stock.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q2 2023 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on May 4, 2023 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. The webcast will be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, apple.com, and its investor relations website, investor.apple.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company’s plans for return of capital, the payment of its quarterly dividend, its installed base growth, and its investment plans and environmental initiatives. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: effects of global and regional economic conditions, including as a result of government policies, war, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; risks relating to the design, manufacture, introduction, and transition of products and services in highly competitive and rapidly changing markets, including from reliance on third parties for components, technology, manufacturing, applications, and content; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; and effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 1,

2023 March 26,

2022 April 1,

2023 March 26,

2022 Net sales: Products $ 73,929 $ 77,457 $ 170,317 $ 181,886 Services 20,907 19,821 41,673 39,337 Total net sales (1) 94,836 97,278 211,990 221,223 Cost of sales: Products 46,795 49,290 107,560 113,599 Services 6,065 5,429 12,122 10,822 Total cost of sales 52,860 54,719 119,682 124,421 Gross margin 41,976 42,559 92,308 96,802 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,457 6,387 15,166 12,693 Selling, general and administrative 6,201 6,193 12,808 12,642 Total operating expenses 13,658 12,580 27,974 25,335 Operating income 28,318 29,979 64,334 71,467 Other income/(expense), net 64 160 (329 ) (87 ) Income before provision for income taxes 28,382 30,139 64,005 71,380 Provision for income taxes 4,222 5,129 9,847 11,740 Net income $ 24,160 $ 25,010 $ 54,158 $ 59,640 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.53 $ 1.54 $ 3.42 $ 3.65 Diluted $ 1.52 $ 1.52 $ 3.41 $ 3.62 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 15,787,154 16,278,802 15,839,939 16,335,263 Diluted 15,847,050 16,403,316 15,901,384 16,461,304 (1) Net sales by reportable segment: Americas $ 37,784 $ 40,882 $ 87,062 $ 92,378 Europe 23,945 23,287 51,626 53,036 Greater China 17,812 18,343 41,717 44,126 Japan 7,176 7,724 13,931 14,831 Rest of Asia Pacific 8,119 7,042 17,654 16,852 Total net sales $ 94,836 $ 97,278 $ 211,990 $ 221,223 (1) Net sales by category: iPhone $ 51,334 $ 50,570 $ 117,109 $ 122,198 Mac 7,168 10,435 14,903 21,287 iPad 6,670 7,646 16,066 14,894 Wearables, Home and Accessories 8,757 8,806 22,239 23,507 Services 20,907 19,821 41,673 39,337 Total net sales $ 94,836 $ 97,278 $ 211,990 $ 221,223

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) April 1,

2023 September 24,

2022 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,687 $ 23,646 Marketable securities 31,185 24,658 Accounts receivable, net 17,936 28,184 Inventories 7,482 4,946 Vendor non-trade receivables 17,963 32,748 Other current assets 13,660 21,223 Total current assets 112,913 135,405 Non-current assets: Marketable securities 110,461 120,805 Property, plant and equipment, net 43,398 42,117 Other non-current assets 65,388 54,428 Total non-current assets 219,247 217,350 Total assets $ 332,160 $ 352,755 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,945 $ 64,115 Other current liabilities 56,425 60,845 Deferred revenue 8,131 7,912 Commercial paper 1,996 9,982 Term debt 10,578 11,128 Total current liabilities 120,075 153,982 Non-current liabilities: Term debt 97,041 98,959 Other non-current liabilities 52,886 49,142 Total non-current liabilities 149,927 148,101 Total liabilities 270,002 302,083 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 15,723,406 and 15,943,425 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 69,568 64,849 Retained earnings/(Accumulated deficit) 4,336 (3,068 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (11,746 ) (11,109 ) Total shareholders’ equity 62,158 50,672 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 332,160 $ 352,755

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Six Months Ended April 1,

2023 March 26,

2022 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances $ 24,977 $ 35,929 Operating activities: Net income 54,158 59,640 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,814 5,434 Share-based compensation expense 5,591 4,517 Other (1,732 ) 1,068 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 9,596 5,542 Inventories (2,548 ) 1,065 Vendor non-trade receivables 14,785 643 Other current and non-current assets (4,092 ) (3,542 ) Accounts payable (20,764 ) (1,750 ) Other current and non-current liabilities 1,757 2,515 Cash generated by operating activities 62,565 75,132 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (11,197 ) (61,987 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 17,124 18,000 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 1,897 24,668 Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (6,703 ) (5,317 ) Other (247 ) (735 ) Cash generated by/(used in) investing activities 874 (25,371 ) Financing activities: Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,734 ) (3,218 ) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (7,418 ) (7,327 ) Repurchases of common stock (39,069 ) (43,109 ) Repayments of term debt (3,651 ) (3,750 ) Proceeds from/(Repayments of) commercial paper, net (7,960 ) 999 Other (455 ) (105 ) Cash used in financing activities (61,287 ) (56,510 ) Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,152 (6,749 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances $ 27,129 $ 29,180 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 4,894 $ 9,301 Cash paid for interest $ 1,873 $ 1,406

