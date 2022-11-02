Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
149.83 USD   -0.55%
06:03aMarketmind: Downbeat on the downshift
RE
06:00aApple reseller Redington Q2 profit up as India sales of phones, laptops rise
RE
05:02aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Aston Martin downgrades outlook; warns on costs
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple reseller Redington Q2 profit up as India sales of phones, laptops rise

11/02/2022 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's biggest Apple and IT products distributor Redington Ltd on Thursday reported a 26% jump in September quarter profit on the back of buoyant domestic demand for phones, laptops and software.

Consolidated profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 climbed to 3.87 billion rupees ($46.76 million) from 3.07 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

The iPhone reseller's quarterly revenue rose to 190.51 billion rupees from 152.87 billion rupees a year ago, per the filing. Apple, its single largest vendor, accounted for 27% of the revenue.

India distribution business continued to post double digit growth, Redington said. The company also caters to Singapore, Turkey, the Middle East and the African continent. Meanwhile, the share of revenue from mobility devices rose to 25% from 23% a year ago.

The pandemic benefited companies like Redington, which sells everything from smartphones to personal computers and software to consumers and businesses across 38 countries, as it led to spike in demand with most enterprises embracing work from home.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, grew nearly 23% to 5.62 billion rupees, the company said in an investor presentation.

Redington shares rose as much as 11.2% to 152.70 rupees after the earnings.

($1 = 82.7600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.75% 150.65 Delayed Quote.-15.16%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.85% 5324.86 Real-time Quote.-15.90%
REDINGTON LIMITED 7.10% 147.9 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.15% 18.61807 Delayed Quote.39.61%
All news about APPLE INC.
06:03aMarketmind: Downbeat on the downshift
RE
06:00aApple reseller Redington Q2 profit up as India sales of phones, laptops rise
RE
05:02aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Aston Martin downgrades outlook; warns on costs
AN
04:47aChina COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio
RE
04:45aTSMC to Conduct First Tool-in Ceremony in Arizona Fab
MT
02:33aChina closes zone around iPhone factory after virus cases
AQ
02:02aChinese zone housing major Apple iPhone plant imposes fresh lockdown
RE
01:09aChinese zone that hosts Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant imposes fresh lockdown
RE
11/01China's Nio suspends production due to COVID measures
RE
11/01Tech Down Ahead of Fed Move -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 408 B - -
Net income 2023 98 306 M - -
Net cash 2023 58 542 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,0x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 2 397 B 2 397 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,74x
EV / Sales 2024 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 150,65 $
Average target price 176,78 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-15.16%2 396 558
XIAOMI CORPORATION-51.06%27 653
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-60.60%8 172
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-59.40%6 840
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-52.94%647
DZS INC.-6.54%443