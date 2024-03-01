March 1 (Reuters) - Apple has reversed a decision to block web apps in the European Union that bypass its 30% App Store fees by selling subscriptions directly through their websites, the company said on Friday, after the move invited scrutiny from regulators.

It had cited complex security and privacy concerns as reasons behind its decision to remove the so-called home screen web apps, which can be launched as a standalone app on a device.

The apps are expected to return to iPhones with the iOS 17.4 update in early March, Apple said in a post on its website.

"We have received requests to continue to offer support for Home Screen web apps in iOS, therefore we will continue to offer the existing Home Screen web apps capability in the EU," the company said.

The European Commission, the executive arm of EU, had said in late February that it was looking into Apple's move, which the company had said was part of its efforts to abide by the bloc's tech rules called the Digital Markets Act. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shailesh Kuber)