Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple's App Store broke competition laws, Dutch watchdog says

12/24/2021 | 11:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - The Netherlands' top competition regulator on Friday said Apple Inc broke the country's competition laws and ordered changes to the iPhone maker's App Store payment policies.

Apple's practice of requiring app developers to use its in-app payment system and pay commissions of 15% to 30% on digital goods purchases has come under scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers around the world.

An investigation by the Netherlands' Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) on whether Apple's practices amounted to an abuse of a dominant market position was launched in 2019. But it was later reduced in scope to focus primarily on dating market apps, including Tinder owner Match Group Inc.

"We disagree with the order issued by the ACM and have filed an appeal," Apple said in a statement. It added that "Apple does not have a dominant position in the market for software distribution in the Netherlands, has invested tremendous resources helping developers of dating apps reach customers and thrive on the App Store."

Reuters reported in October that the ACM had found Apple's practices anti-competitive and ordered changes, but the decision was not published until Friday.

The regulator's decision said Apple violated competition laws. It has ordered Apple to adjust the unreasonable conditions in its App Store that apply to dating-app providers.

The decision orders Apple to allow dating-apps providers to use alternative payment systems. The company faces a fine of up to 50 million euros ($56.6 million) if it fails to comply.

Apple was given until Jan. 15 to implement changes, a statement said.

"We applaud the ruling issued today by a Rotterdam Court affirming the ACM's decision that Apple's forced use of its in-app payment systems and other practices violate Dutch and EU competition law, and must be eliminated by January 15th," Match group said in an email statement.

The disclosure of Apple's regulatory setback in the Netherlands comes after the iPhone maker lost a fight in South Korea to stop a law that requires major app platform providers like Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google to allow developers to use third-party payment services.

Google has indicated it will allow such payments, though it will still charge a commission on them. Apple has not commented on its plans for compliance in Korea.

Apple is facing proposed legislation in the European Union and United States that would force it to change its in-app payment policies and other business practices objected to by developers.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, Anthony Deutsch, Bart Meijer in Netherlands and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Jane Merriman and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.34% 2938.33 Delayed Quote.67.65%
APPLE INC. 0.36% 176.28 Delayed Quote.32.85%
MATCH GROUP, INC. 1.56% 133.44 Delayed Quote.-11.74%
All news about APPLE INC.
11:48aApple's App Store broke competition laws, Dutch watchdog says
RE
10:17aApple's App Store broke competition laws, Dutch watchdog says
RE
12/23Wall St Week Ahead-'Santa Claus' stocks rally? Investors look to Omicron for direction
RE
12/23Tech Up As Traders Chase 2021 Winners -- Tech Roundup
DJ
12/23Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Continue to Rise in Late Trade
MT
12/23SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Higher Ahead of Christmas Break; Nikola Soars A..
MT
12/23Tech Stocks Lifted Higher Thursday by Chipmakers
MT
12/23Taiwan's Foxconn qualifies for nearly $30 million tax breaks in Wisconsin
RE
12/23Apple Closes Eight Stores in US, Canada Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases
MT
12/23SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed in Last Trading Day Before Christmas Break
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 92 740 M - -
Net cash 2022 81 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,8x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 2 892 B 2 892 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,41x
EV / Sales 2023 7,01x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 176,28 $
Average target price 173,05 $
Spread / Average Target -1,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.32.85%2 892 120
XIAOMI CORPORATION-43.86%59 392
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD37.36%26 579
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.71%20 049
FIH MOBILE LIMITED33.68%1 304
RTX A/S-28.00%209