Feb 20 (Reuters) -
* APPLE INC.'S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF WILLIAMS IS ON A VISIT TO TAIWAN TO CELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF FOXCONN- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text for Eikon: [ID: http://tinyurl.com/kcb43df7] Further company coverage:
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 08:24:22 am
|182.3 USD
|-0.84%
|181.8
|-0.25%
|02:14pm
|Apple's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams Is On A Visit To Taiwan To Celebrate The 50Th Anniversary Of Foxconn- Bloomberg News
|RE
|02:05pm
|US House forms AI task force as legislative push stalls
|RE
Feb 20 (Reuters) -
* APPLE INC.'S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF WILLIAMS IS ON A VISIT TO TAIWAN TO CELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF FOXCONN- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text for Eikon: [ID: http://tinyurl.com/kcb43df7] Further company coverage:
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,632 PTS
|-0.28%
|+0.78%
|-
|662.3 USD
|+0.63%
|+3.04%
|-
|182.3 USD
|-0.84%
|-2.59%
|2815 B $
|103.5 TWD
|+0.49%
|+1.97%
|45 432 M $
|Apple's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams Is On A Visit To Taiwan To Celebrate The 50Th Anniversary Of Foxconn- Bloomberg News
|RE
|US House forms AI task force as legislative push stalls
|RE
|Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Lower Pre-Bell Tuesday; Arm Holdings to Decline, Discover Financial Services to Open Higher
|MT
|Nvidia dethrones Tesla as Wall Street's most traded stock
|RE
|New Zealand Rural, Roc Partners to Buy Land Worth NZ$27.6 Million
|MT
|Global markets live: Apple, Nintendo, Super Micro Computer, Currys, ABB...
|Inteliqo launches Langaroo app on Google and Apple
|AN
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 7 AM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 5 AM ET
|DJ
|Apple To Face EUR500 Million Fine by EU Over Anticompetitive Practices
|MT
|Apple To Face EUR500 Million Fine by EU Over Anticompetitive Practices
|MT
|TSMC Refutes Reports Claiming Japan Fab Production Started Ahead of Schedule
|MT
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 3 AM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 1 AM ET
|DJ
|MORNING BID EUROPE-China markets look like they need another holiday
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Lower at Start of Week
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Sunday at 11 PM ET
|DJ
|Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia's earnings could test US stock market's AI dreams
|RE
|EU poised to fine Apple about 500 mln euros, FT reports
|RE
|EU to fine Apple around 500 million euros over music streaming, FT reports
|RE
|Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia's earnings could test US stock market's AI dreams
|RE
|Apple Hospitality REIT Maintains Monthly Distribution at $0.08 per Share, Payable March 15 to Shareholders of Record Feb. 29
|MT
|Nvidia: a week of record highs as earnings approach
|CF
|Eli Lilly: positive note boosts share price
|CF
|Workers at Apple supplier Flex's India plant stage one-day strike
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-5.31%
|2815 B $
|-16.79%
|41 150 M $
|+12.57%
|17 459 M $
|-17.40%
|6 035 M $
|+6.83%
|3 787 M $
|-20.49%
|489 M $
|-32.27%
|206 M $
|-15.71%
|193 M $
|+46.38%
|119 M $
|+3.48%
|93 M $