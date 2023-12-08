Dec 8 (Reuters) -
* APPLE’S HEAD OF IPHONE AND WATCH DESIGN TO DEPART IN SHAKE-UP- BLOOMBERG NEWS
* TANG TAN, WHOSE TITLE IS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT DESIGN, IS LEAVING APPLE IN FEBRUARY- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source https://tinyurl.com/2wx7pz23
